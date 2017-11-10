Neighborhood Garage Door Service Launches Online Booking System

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Neighborhood Garage Door Service, in Carrollton, TX, is a company that offers garage door repair, maintenance, and installation, including associated systems. The company's goal has always been to make their service as accessible and friendly as possible. They have now announced that they have made it possible to book an appointment with them online.

A representative from Neighborhood Garage Door Service says, "We love hearing directly from our customers. However, we understand that most people are busy and that picking up the phone to call us and book an appointment is a hassle for many. Hence, we have decided to make it easier for customers to contact us. We have made it possible for people to book their appointment online, which is much more convenient for them."

The appointment booking facility is available directly from the Neighborhood Garage Door Service's homepage. It takes people to an online form that is easy to complete. In this form, customers can indicate their details as well as their preferred service date and time. They will then be contacted as soon as possible in order to confirm their appointment.

The online booking system should not be used for the emergency repair service that the company also offers, however. For this, people are encouraged to call the company instead. Where possible, they aim to provide a same-day service so that people don't have to suffer the inconvenience of a defective garage door for a long period of time. The telephone number is also clearly listed on the company's website, right beside the online booking form.

Those who have used the services offered by the company have been very pleased with their experience. Eugene S., for instance, says on the company website, "Great service. I emailed for an appointment and was put in touch with a representative quickly. Willie showed up on time for my appointment, explained to me the services, and made sure I understood why he was doing the repairs he did. The pricing was great, and I'm happy to have chosen them. For any future door services, I'll be going with them."

