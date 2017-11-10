Sofidel Awards the Most Sustainable Suppliers in London

LONDON, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sofidel - known for its Regina Blitz household towel - just held the second Sofidel Suppliers Sustainability Awards (3Sawards), acknowledging suppliers who have opted for environmental and social sustainability actions. Dame Ellen MacArthur joined the event at East Wintergarden and noted:

"I was delighted to speak at the Sofidel Suppliers Sustainability Award ceremony to share my story and be a part of this important step from Sofidel to help improve sustainability across their full supply chain, which supports our shared value to accelerate the transition to a circular economy."

As a company who has always put sustainability at the heart of its operations, the 3Sawards were born to motivate suppliers to enhance best practices of the industry and improve environmental and social sustainability across the full supply chain.

"Promoting sustainable and responsible growth also means engaging our partners in our vision and making them more aware of their environmental impacts," said Luigi Lazzareschi, CEO of the Sofidel Group. "We're convinced that building a sustainable future will have to go through a widespread and shared commitment; the need to take on new and broader responsibilities."

The awards are based on the "TenP" project, built by the Global Compact Network Italia Foundation, of which Sofidel Group is founding member. A performance, self-assessment tool, built from the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles, it aims to identify challenges and provide solutions to improve sustainability within the supply chain.

Sofidel set up three categories:

Best Supplier , for companies that obtained the highest score based on the TenP platform. The winning companies were Suzano Pulp and Paper Europe , Valmet , Kuehne + Nagel and Vizeum Deutschland GmbH

, for companies that obtained the highest score based on the TenP platform. The winning companies were Best Improver, for companies that were able to better their results by undergoing new sustainability and environmental procedures. The winning companies were Zellstoff- und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH , Windsor Engineering (Hull) Limited , and LKW WALTER Internationale Transportorganisation AG

for companies that were able to better their results by undergoing new sustainability and environmental procedures. The winning companies were Best sustainable project, recognition that goes to companies that implemented a particularly relevant environmental and social sustainability initiative. The winning companies were Fibria International Trade GmbH , Skymark Packaging International Ltd , Dasara trasporti S.p.A. , and Groupe SGP

Sofidel has always made sustainability a strategic lever of growth and to date have reduced direct emissions of CO2 to 19.1% and the use of water resources within production processes (7.0 l/kg compared to a benchmark of 15-25 l/kg), as well as obtaining 100% of cellulose supplies through certified forestry schemes.