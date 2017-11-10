CLAC Expo Opens in Zhuhai, China

Creating a new platform for international cooperation and adding to the momentum for co-development

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Latin America and the Caribbean International Exposition (CLAC Expo) opened at Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center on the morning of November 9, with 523 companies and organizations from 24 Latin American countries as well as 33 countries from outside the region exhibiting products at the event.

At the opening ceremony, governmental officials as well as invited dignitaries and guests witnessed the inauguration of the Hengqin China-Latin America Economic and Trade Cooperation Park and the signing of contracts for several other major projects. The 244,000-square-meter park, backed by an investment in the aggregate of 2.5 billion yuan (approx. US$375 million), is a key platform created by the city of Zhuhai for the implementation of collaborative projects between Chinese and Latin American entities. At the expo, contracts for 73 projects spanning a wide range of industries, among them, printing supplies, modern logistics, petrochemicals and household appliances, were signed, with total contract value of 3.25 billion yuan (approx. US$490 million).

Relations between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries have recently entered a new historical period, characterized by distinctive and mutually beneficial economic advantages creating huge potential for cooperation, said a Chinese official. The city of Zhuhai, in its role as a key hub within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area coupled with the forward-looking practices of the China Guangdong Pilot Free Trade Zone - Hengqin New Area of Zhuhai, plans to promote the furthering of economic cooperation between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries as well as local economic development. The Latin American and Caribbean countries are key supporters of the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road initiative and view the Expo as an important platform for the promotion of mutually beneficial industrial and investment partnerships.

