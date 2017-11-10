A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "aa-" of Banner Life Insurance Company (Banner Life) (Frederick, MD) and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York (William Penn) (Valley Stream, NY). Banner Life and William Penn are collectively referred to as the Legal General America Group (LGA) and represent the U.S. operations of the ultimate parent, Legal General Group Plc (L&G), a worldwide insurance organization headquartered in the U.K. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The rating affirmations reflect LGA's strong competitive position in the U.S. term life marketplace, where it consistently ranks in the top 10 for term life annualized new business premiums. The ratings also reflect LGA's solid operating performance, as measured on a U.S. GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standard basis, which has been enhanced by LGA's efficient expense structure, variable cost distribution network strategy and disciplined approach to mortality underwriting. LGA maintains solid risk-adjusted capitalization that has been underpinned by a high-quality, long-term bond portfolio. A.M. Best also recognizes LGA's strategic importance to L&G, which has provided explicit support when needed to sustain LGA's new business growth.

While positive rating factors reflect LGA's strong term life market position and its strategic importance to the parent, LGA's business profile remains narrow and heavily dependent upon the highly competitive, lower-margin commoditized term life market. A.M. Best also expects LGA to experience volatility in its statutory accounting results due to high levels of statutory expense strain anticipated from new business production and the effects of periodic reserve financing transactions. Additionally, over the past few years, LGA implemented a strategic asset allocation program whereby the group reduced its allocation to publicly issued investment grade bonds and increased its allocations to high-yield and non-144A private placement bonds and direct commercial mortgage loans. While A.M. Best expects these asset classes to increase the overall yield of the invested asset portfolio and improve asset-liability duration matching, these assets classes are less liquid and expose the group to potential asset impairments.

