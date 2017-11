WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of News Corp (NWSA) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, jumping by 7.2 percent. Earlier in the session, News Corp reached its best intraday level in two years.



The rally by News Corp comes after the mass media company reported fiscal first quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



