SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'utilities' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the utilities sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Hydraulic Fracturing Procurement Research Report', 'Well Intervention Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Directional Drilling Procurement Research Report'

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global hydraulic fracturing market can be attributed to the increasing investments towards hydraulic fracturing, especially in emerging markets. China has the world's largest shale gas reserves and also has the third largest reserves of shale oil. The other countries that have significant amounts of shale include Australia, South Africa, Tunisia, Ukraine, Russia, and Brazil.

The buyers in the hydraulic fracturing market should invest in preventive maintenance of fracking equipment. Investing in preventive maintenance helps in the improving the operational efficiency of the hydraulic fracturing equipment and also helps in reducing the lead time, thereby minimizing overall maintenance spend.

Global Well Intervention Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global well intervention services market can be attributed to the growing energy requirements in rapidly developing countries such as India and China, due to increase in the population and improved living standards. The demand for oil and gas is due to the impact of the rise in energy requirements which necessitates the management of oil extraction from the existing reserves to increase the efficiency of the process.

The buyers in this market should engage with service providers who can provide integrated well intervention services. Procuring multiple services from a single source helps in cutting down costs regarding contract management and also helps in achieving targets regarding the quality of oil produced within the agreed timeline.

Global Directional Drilling Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global directional drilling market can be attributed to the rise in demand for shale gas production across geographies. The growing demand for shale gas has resulted in a consequent increase in E&P activities in countries such as the US, Canada, China, Argentina, Poland, the UK, and Mexico. The expertise and technology offered by directional drilling suppliers for E&P activities are set to improve the production of shale gas from reservoirs.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers who can offer additional services such as, consultants with the expertise to drill in an oil and gas rig site. The directional drilling consultant should typically provide the buyers with a safe drilling plan, considering the geographical formation of the reservoir. They also need to ensure that the drilling plan avoids any possible hazards at the rig site.

