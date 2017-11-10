Maple Leaf Short Duration 2017-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership NATIONAL & QUÉBEC CLASS Total Gross Proceeds of $29,130,375 Raised

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Maple Leaf Short Duration 2017-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") is pleased to announce it completed its second and final closing on November 10, 2017. The Partnership issued 685,215 National Class Units and 480,000 Quebec Class Units at a price of $25 per unit in its first and second closings for aggregate gross proceeds of $29,130,375.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - National Class Units

The Partnership is designed to provide holders of National Class Units ("National Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures (as those terms are defined in the Prospectus) across Canada with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in National Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for National Class Limited Partners. National Class Limited Partners must be residents of Canada or liable to pay Canadian income tax.

Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2017 of approximately 100% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - Québec Class Units

The Partnership is designed to provide holders of Québec Class Units ("Québec Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures principally in the Province of Québec with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in Québec Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for Québec Class Limited Partners. Québec Class Units are most suitable for investors who reside in the Province Québec or are liable to pay income tax in Québec.

Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2017 of up to 127% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Liquidity Event

The investment portfolios of both the National and Québec Class Units will be actively managed in such a way as to preserve the ability to undertake a future liquidity event, such as a rollover into a mutual fund corporation.

The Syndicate

The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by Scotia Capital Inc. and includes CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., GMP Securities L.P., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

A copy of the Prospectus can be obtained from any agent.

Offering Jurisdictions

Each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada.

