SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'corporate services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the marketing sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Human Resources Consulting Services Procurement Research Report', 'HR Outsourcing Procurement Research Report', and 'HR Payroll Processing Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Human Resources Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global human resources services market can be attributed to the increase in the use of data-driven tools and analytics for employee engagement. Also, HR analytics helps in increasing productivity, workforce management, and providing deeper insights into team collaboration and productivity leading to its increased importance across the globe.

The buyers in the global human resources consulting services market should identify and engage with the most suitable global as well as regional service providers. They can rely on regional suppliers for short-term assignments as this would help them in cutting down procurement costs. Engaging with global suppliers would help them when they require high levels of expertise and requirements across various geographies.

Global HR Outsourcing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global HR outsourcing market can be attributed to the increasing need among organizations to reduce their operational cost and increase efficiency to counter rising competition. Firms cut down on operating costs as the expenses of HR outsourcing is relatively less compared with maintaining in-house capabilities. The cost savings are achieved by outsourcing these services which help in eliminating the additional costs incurred otherwise.

The buyers in the global HR outsourcing market should identify and engage with HR service providers that possess expertise in technology adoption and innovation. The service providers must possess data analytics capabilities for analyzing HR data and cloud-based software applications that help to remove manual management of HR activities such as payroll processing, among others.

Global HR Payroll Processing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global HR payroll processing market can be attributed to the increasing demand for the use of cloud solutions for HR functions. The use of cloud solutions for HR operations facilitate smoother automation, higher accuracy of data, and offer more user-friendly applications. These factors help in augmenting the adoption of HR payroll processing services among the buyers.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers who can understand their requirements and offer one-stop solutions by bundling payroll processing services with benefits and administration services. Hence the buyers can negotiate better regarding the price of services, and it helps in curtailing the operational risks involved in coordinating with multiple vendors for different services.

