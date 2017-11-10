

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following allegations of sexual misconduct, the Senate Republican campaign arm has dropped out of a fundraising pact with Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.



Paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission on Friday revealed that the National Republican Senatorial Committee is no longer a part of the joint fundraising committee.



Moore's campaign, the Alabama Republican Party, and the Republican National Committee are still listed as part of the group known as the Alabama 2017 Senate Victory Committee.



The move by the NRSC comes after a report from the Washington Post cites accounts from four women claiming Moore tried to initiate sexual relationships with them while they were in their teens and he was in his early 30s.



In a statement on Thursday, NRSC Chairman Cory Gardner, R-Col., said Moore must drop out of the Alabama senate race if the deeply troubling allegations are found to true.



Several other Republicans have said Moore should step aside if the allegations are true, while Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., and former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney have said he should drop out immediately.



Meanwhile, Moore has vehemently denied the allegations, which he has suggested are a last-ditch attempt by political opponents to derail his campaign.



'The Obama-Clinton Machine's liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I've EVER faced!' Moore said on Twitter on Thursday. 'We are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message.'



'Our children and grandchildren's futures are on the line,' he added. 'So rest assured - I will NEVER GIVE UP the fight!'



A former state Supreme Court chief justice, Moore has previously come under fire for controversial remarks about gays and Muslims.



Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the race to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The election is scheduled for December 12th.



