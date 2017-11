SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) have seen some further upside during trading on Friday. Nvidia is currently up by 5.3 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The jump by Nvidia comes after the graphics chip maker reported third quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX