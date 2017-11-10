SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'information technology' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the IT sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'ERP Software Procurement Research Report', 'IT Software Procurement Research Report', and 'CRM Software Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171110005411/en/

ERP Software, IT Software, and CRM Software Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global ERP Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global ERP software services market can be attributed to the increased adoption of cloud-based ERP software due to lower upfront costs. Reduction in the infrastructure costs has further contributed to the adoption of ERP software among the buyers across the globe. Cost-efficiency associated with the product is another factor that is triggering the adoption of ERP software among the small and mid-size organizations.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in the global ERP software services market should evaluate the compatibility of the ERP software with existing products used in their organizations. Evaluating the compatibility of ERP software will help buyers avoid incompatibility and IT-related issues, thereby ensuring seamless organization workflow. Adopting this practice will ensure a smooth transition of data from the existing software to the new ERP software while allowing the use of legacy systems.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global IT Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global IT software market can be attributed to the high demand for hybrid cloud among various organizations across geographies. It helps companies to gain cost-saving opportunities from investments in a private cloud. Also, hybrid adoption allows organizations to keep private and important information on private cloud, and the remaining information can be stored in the public cloud.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in the global IT software market should identify and engage with suppliers to check for hardware-agnostic software. Engaging with service providers who assist in assessing scalability of software or technology obsolescence would help the buyers in this market overcome a major procurement challenge.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global CRM Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global CRM software market can be attributed to the increasing demand for adoption of cloud-based CRM applications across various organizations. The adoption of CRM software helps companies by providing cost-effective solutions due to its easy deployment and maintenance capabilities. The other factors which will further trigger the adoption of CRM software include factors such as a decrease in customer retention rates and rise in competition.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with services providers that possess technical expertise in evaluating CRM applications. Engaging with domain experts would help buyers leverage the use of knowledge operations of various departments in organizations and also enhance process improvement methods.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of pharma and healthcare procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/report/it-software-market-procurement-research-report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171110005411/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com