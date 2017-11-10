SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'chemicals' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the chemicals sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Phosphate Procurement Research Report', 'Carbon Black Procurement Research Report', and 'Toluene Procurement Research Report'

Phosphate, Carbon Black, and Toluene Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Phosphate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global phosphate market can be attributed to the high demand from the meat and dairy product manufacturers. Meat product manufacturers incorporate phosphate for several reasons such as stabilizing its pH value, improving texture and sensory properties and extending shelf-life. The majority of demand for phosphate comes from China, which is experiencing an increase in pig farming, owing to the demand for high-quality pork.

The buyers in this market should identify and collaborate with suppliers to monitor phosphate market dynamics. This will help buyers and suppliers gauge the impact of factors such as changes in export laws and environmental laws to offset any possible supply disruptions. Also, the buyers should partner with suppliers to gather market intelligence and predict demand-supply dynamics.

Global Carbon Black Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global carbon black market can be attributed to the growing demand from the automotive industry. Carbon black is a crucial element that is indispensable for the automotive industry, especially in the manufacture of tires. The other applications of carbon black in the automotive industry are to provide a deep black finish to leather surfaces and components such as dashboards and steering wheels, coating applications.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers who can offer support in price and demand forecasting to minimize risks associated with fluctuations in market prices during the duration of the contract. Price forecasting considers anticipated changes in supply and pricing due to new capacity additions, turn-around schedules, inventory levels, and supply scenarios in other regions and helps buyers in taking right decisions during procurement.

Global Toluene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global toluene market can be attributed to the growing demand from the automotive fuel industry. Toluene has an octane rating of 114, which is higher than ethanol. Governments have made the maintenance of a minimum octane level in automotive fuels such as gasoline mandate in some countries further leading to the demand for toluene.

The buyers in this market identify and engage with suppliers that have adopted sustainability practices over the years, as this will help them in reducing procurement costs. These practices include procurement of renewable raw materials, investment in research on replacement of raw materials derived from crude oil, use of energy generated from renewable sources, and implementation of energy-efficient practices across the production facility, among others.

