3Shape and J. Morita announced today that J. Morita has signed an agreement with 3Shape to distribute the award-winning 3Shape TRIOS 3 intra-oral scanner through J. Morita's line of dental products in Japan.

At the Tokyo Dental Show, which opens today, J. Morita's stand features the industry-leading 3Shape TRIOS 3 intraoral scanner, which offers accurate, ultra-fast, and powderless scanning in realistic color. The TRIOS 3 provides digital shade measurement, HD photos for enhancing details and an integrated intraoral camera so you don't need one on the side.

Hiroyuki Nishiya, 3Shape Country Manager, Japan says: "The 3Shape TRIOS 3 is renowned for its documented high accuracy and amazing speed. J. Morita's expert sales teams and strong service network make them an excellent partner for Japanese doctors seeking a smooth entry into digital dentistry."

J. Morita will sell 3Shape TRIOS 3 from Spring 2018 through its broad network of distribution points around the country.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. Our portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions for the dental industry includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, the upcoming 3Shape X1 CBCT scanner, and market leading scanning and design software solutions for dental labs.

Two graduate students founded 3Shape in Denmark's capital in the year 2000. Today, 3Shape has over 1,000 employees serving customers in over 100 countries from an ever-growing number of 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171110005210/en/

Contacts:

3Shape Communications

Bruce Frederic Mendel

E-mail: bruce.mendel@3shape.com

Web: www.3shape.com