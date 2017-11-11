Corporate Visions Names Erik Peterson Next CEO

Leader of Consulting and Sales Organization Steps into Top Position

PLEASANTON, California, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Corporate Visions has named Erik Peterson as its new Chief Executive Officer. Peterson has been with the company for 12 years and has led both its global consulting and sales teams.

In addition, he has been part of the research and development of the company's marketing and sales consulting and training products. Peterson has also been the co-author of the company's two popular books, The Three Value Conversations and Conversations That Win the Complex Sale. He replaces Joe Terry, who led the company through bookings growth, five acquisitions, and two private equity purchases during his 10-year tenure.

"We are excited about the potential for continued growth at Corporate Visions and strongly believe in the executive team. We are very pleased to name Erik Peterson as CEO and give him our complete support as we move forward together," said Paul Murphy, chairman of the board for Corporate Visions, and partner with Sentinel Capital Partners, the primary owners of Corporate Visions.

"I'm grateful to Joe for his mentorship, and to the board for their support," said Peterson. "We have the best customers, products and team in the world, and we are expecting to continue to deliver superior business impact for everyone involved with Corporate Visions."

About Corporate Visions, Inc.

Corporate Visions is a leading marketing and sales consulting and training company. Global B2B companies come to us when they want to:

Create Value - with messages, content and skills that break the status quo and differentiate your solutions from competitors

- with messages, content and skills that break the status quo and differentiate your solutions from competitors Elevate Value - with messages, content and skills that build a more effective business case to justify executive decisions

- with messages, content and skills that build a more effective business case to justify executive decisions Capture Value - with messages, content and skills that maximize the profitability of each deal and customer lifetime value

