VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/17 -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX: PVG)(NYSE: PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Prins as Vice President, Operations. Previous to this appointment Mr. Prins was serving as the Project Director for Pretivm's Brucejack Mine.

Mr. Prins has extensive experience in mining. Prior to joining Pretivm as Project Director, Mr. Prins worked with Placer Dome directly and indirectly for a period of over 16 years which included a 10 year period at the Zaldivar Mine in Northern Chile. Since then, Mr. Prins has been involved with numerous projects, primarily in Latin America.

"Dave has been fundamental to the successful completion of the Brucejack Mine ahead of schedule, and we are pleased that he will be continuing in the Vice President, Operations role. Dave's understanding of the mine and focus on operational efficiency will contribute to our achieving steady state gold production and our objective of becoming the leading intermediate gold producer," said Pretivm's President and CEO Joseph Ovsenek.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is ramping-up gold production at the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

