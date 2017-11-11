

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ex-wife of a gunman who killed dozens in a South Texas church shooting last week has said he subjected her to abuse and violence, and threatened to kill her and her entire family.



Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, during a service on November 5, killing at least 26 people and wounding many more.



He shot himself to death with a handgun while fleeing after the mass shooting in the tiny Texas town.



Kelley's former wife Tessa Brennaman, 25, told CBS News in an interview that he 'had a lot of demons or hatred inside of him.



The former US Air Force airman pleaded guilty in 2013 to hitting, choking and kicking Tessa, and to fracturing her son's skull.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX