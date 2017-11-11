Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (Vostok Emerging Finance) is pleased to announce the composition of the Nomination Committee for the 2018 Annual General Meeting



The Nomination Committee for the 2018 AGM has been appointed in accordance with the principles resolved by the 2017 Annual General Meeting. The members of the Nomination Committee are:



- Vipul Pandey, appointed by Libra Advisors;



- Evert Carlsson, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder;



- Jake Hennemuth, appointed by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb; and



- Lars O Grönstedt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vostok Emerging Finance



As per the resolution of the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the task of the Nomination Committee is to make recommendations to the 2018 Annual General Meeting regarding the following matters:



1. Election of Chairman for the Annual General Meeting



2. Election of directors



3. Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors



4. Remuneration to the Directors



5. Election of the Company's auditors



6. Compensation to the Company's auditors, and



7. Proposal for how to conduct the nomination process for the 2019 Annual General Meeting.



Shareholders who wish to present a motion to the Annual General Meeting regarding the above-mentioned issues are requested to contact the Chairman of the Nomination Committee through e-mail at nominationcommittee@vostokemergingfinance.com no later than February 11th, 2018.



For further information please contact: Henrik Stenlund, CFO, Tel +46 (0)8 545 015 50



Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.



Vostok Emerging Finance's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB.



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CEST on November 11, 2017.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=652652