sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 11.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,041 Euro		+0,03
+2,97 %
WKN: A0M4X0 ISIN: CNE100000338 Ticker-Symbol: GRV 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,013
1,046
10.11.
1,021
1,039
10.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREAT WALL MOTOR CO LTD1,041+2,97 %