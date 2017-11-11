

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - As U.S. President Donald Trump left China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam on Friday, first lady Melania stayed behind in the country for sight seeing.



Friday, the first lady spent some time at the Beijing Zoo's panda exhibit, then toured the Great Wall.



'This visit to China is something I will never forget,' said Melania Trump.



'President Xi and Madame Peng were gracious hosts, and I was honored to participate in many cultural experiences and personal conversations. I believe both of our countries made great strides during this trip, and I look forward to future visits,' she was quoted as saying in a White House press release.



'I am leaving China for APEC2017 in Vietnam. @FLOTUS Melania is staying behind to see the zoo, and of course, the Great WALL of China before going to Alaska to greet our AMAZING troops,' Trump said in a tweet earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX