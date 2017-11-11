ZHIYUN Smooth 3 Named as CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ZHIYUN TECH today proudly announced that it has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Professional 3-Axis Stabilizer for Phones - Smooth 3. Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel ofindependent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

ZHIYUN Smooth 3 is a pro-level 3-Axis handheld gimbal stabilizer. Empowered by a highly optimized stabilizing algorithmic system, it helps to realize smooth and precise control of camera phones in different sizes and weights while filming. Through an innovatively designed control panel featuring a unique handwheel, it is the world's first phone stabilizer to integrate various camera settings, including zooming, EV, white balance, focusing, shutter speed and ISO adjustment, all to fingertips.

It supports a record-breaking runtime up to 14 hours, while a 5V/1000mA power output port on the stabilizer also allows convenient real-time charging to the smartphone, helping filmmakers tackle with long-hour missions. The unique two-way phone clamp design makes easy switch between horizontal and vertical shooting, tailored for all scenes.

"It's an honor to be one of the few companies selected for this award, especially in a category of Wireless Handsets and Accessories," shared Leo Wong, Vice President of Zhiyun-Tech. "As one of the world's leading tech company of professional stabilization system, we've been constantly innovating our products and improving users' experiences. We feel excited and proud to see our efforts recognized by CES, which will encourage us to keep on innovating new technologies to help people unleash their creativity."

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)', the owner and producer of CES 2018, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

ZHIYUN TECH's Smooth 3 will be displayed at CES 2018, which runs January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. A selection of Honorees will also be displayed at CES Unveiled New York, which features dozens of exhibitors and networking opportunities and runs 3:00-7:30 PM November 9 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York.

Entries are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace.

Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting edge tech products and services coming to market.

CES 2018 Innovation Honoree products are featured on CES.tech/Innovation, which lists product categories, as well as each product name, manufacturer information, description, photo and URL.

About Zhiyun-Tech:

Inspired by the mission of delivering grounding-breaking solutions for professional imaging and filmmaking, ZHIYUN, the pioneering company who creates the world's 1st camera stabilizer, delivers high-precision and excellent-performance gimbals to videographers and filmmakers over 50 countries to innovate and redefine the way people capture moments and record life.

ZHIYUN Smooth 3 Video - Make your phone camera PRO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WSOnOyyIBM

