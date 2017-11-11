Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 11/11/2017 / 17:36 UTC+8 *Press Release* *Chairman of the China APEC Development Council and Chairman of the board of V1 Group Limited, Dr. Zhang Lijun attended APEC 2017* Chairman of the China APEC Development Council and Chairman of the board of V1 Group Limited, Dr. Zhang Lijun attended APEC 2017 during 10-11 November 2017, where Chinese delegation called for joining hands to push forward the establishment of the Free Trade Area in the Asia-Pacific region on Friday. The Chairman of the China APEC Development Council and Chairman of the board of V1 Group Limited, Dr. Zhang Lijun said, "This is an important message delivered by Chinese delegation which has adequately explained the new views and new propositions indicating that China will continue to be involved and contribute to the development of Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. We have heard a stronger voice and more wise and constructive suggestions from China, which is welcomed by the APEC member economies as well as the whole international community. " / *About Zhang Lijun* Zhang Lijun,PhD in Economics, Chairman of the Board of Directors of V1 Group Limited. Chairman of China- Arab TV, Senior partner of CICC-Qianhai V1 Investment Fund, Chairman of Bank of Asia, Vice Chairman of the Internet Society of China, Chairman of China APEC Development Council. Dr. Zhang founded V1.CN in 2005. Listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2006, V1 Group Limited is the first listed online video company in China. Leading industries in the Internet short video, Internet lottery and Mobile games, Dr. Zhang's companies were succesfully listed in Hong Kong, the United States and Mainland China during the past 10 years. He was regarded as the "first person to practice introductory listings in China". Dr. Zhang has devoted to international communication and cooperation of APEC for years as the Chairman of China APEC Development Council, and has worked with other Asian-Pacific political and business leaders to promote steady and sustainable development of the region. Zhang Lijun has received awards for "World Outstanding Chinese Business Youth", "Top 10 Media Innovation Leader Impacting China", "Leader of Chinese Creative Industry", "Leader of a Well-known Chinese Internet Company" and so on. His endeavors have been reported by China Central Television, People's Daily, China Expert Pool, Reuters, Leader Magazine in the US, Financial Times, and other influential media. *About V1 Group Limited* V1 Group was established in 2005, listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, became the first Chinese video media enterprise listed in Hong Kong. V1 Group Limited was named the "China's Top 100 Internet Companies" three years in a row from year 2014 to 2016. After eleven years of rapid development, V1 Group's main businesses have been fully covered the Internet and mobile terminals. In 2016, V1 Group successfully transformed from the new media industry group into a new economy in the internet industry, with extensive layout in new media, online games, internet healthcare, internet travel, internet education, internet finance and many other fields, which strive to build an internet life circle to solve the basic needs for users. V1 Group is now become an integrated new industry group in internet plus life field. http://ir.v1.cn Picture: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VHLJOTGTJR [1] Subtitle: V1 Group Limited Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EYTQEABKJI [2] Document title: Chairman of the China APEC Development Council and Chairman of the board of V1 Group Limited, Dr. Zhang Lijun attended APEC 2017 11/11/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb88f5174aca0cbca92b14e2a4de3416&application_id=628141&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2018f3760aac2defb2dd9edd0c49fe&application_id=628141&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2017 04:36 ET (09:36 GMT)