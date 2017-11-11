sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt Named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine

sweetFrog is Proud to Celebrate Veterans in November as They're Recognized on Veterans Day and Throughout National Veterans and Military Families Month

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2017 / sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, the nation's leading frozen yogurt chain, proudly announces its ranking by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of 2017's Top U.S. Franchises for Veterans. sweetFrog ranked #23 on the list because of the stellar programs and incentives the company makes available to help veterans become franchise business owners.

This distinction comes on the heels of President Donald Trump issuing two key proclamations honoring veterans throughout November - one confirming November 11, 2017 as Veterans Day and another establishing November as National Veterans and Military Families Month.

sweetFrog is a firm advocate of our nation's military, providing special treats and programs throughout the entire year - such as the Veteran Awareness Program sweetFrog's Director of Franchise Marketing & Development, Shemar Pucel, launched two years ago to educate transitioning veterans on the opportunities available for them. The company also doubles the VetFran discount in November to give aspiring entrepreneurs who served our country 50% off the franchise fee and offers in-store discounts throughout the month to service members and their families.

sweetFrog's CEO, Patrick Galleher, says it's this commitment to education and families that makes sweetFrog the nation's leading frozen yogurt chain for veterans.

"We're thankful and grateful for the men and women who made the brave decision to wear a uniform of the armed forces to serve and protect this great country of ours," says Galleher. "sweetFrog has the utmost respect for our nation's active duty and veterans. We recognize our token of appreciation can in no way repay them for their daily sacrifice. We at sweetFrog are committed to honor our veterans through service and programs designed to help veterans make a smooth transition into a post-military career with us as successful business owners."

Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur, says sweetFrog is one of 150 franchisors who earned this important distinction.

"Veterans often make ideal franchisees, thanks to their strong leadership skills and abilities to work inside complex systems," says Feifer. "We're proud to highlight the franchisors that best connect with and support veterans, as they pursue the opportunity to own their own business."

To determine the Top Franchises for Veterans ranking, Entrepreneur analyzed each company's veteran incentive, the number of veteran-owned units, how veteran franchisees are attracted to and support by each company, and how each company scored in the 2017 Franchise 500 ranking. sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt's position on the ranking is a testament to the company's efforts to support veterans in their pursuit of the American Dream.

The Entrepreneur Magazine distinction is one of many accolades sweetFrog has recently won due to their unwavering dedication to fueling the success of their franchise owners. Others include:

sweetFrog is #318 on Franchise Times Top 200+ list of the country's top franchises based on sales growth.

sweetFrog landed at #42 on Entrepreneur's 2017 Top New Franchises list.

The Daily Meal named sweetFrog America's #1 Frozen Yogurt Shop.

And just this month, sweetFrog was determined to be #5 on FranchiseRankings.com Top 30 Ice Cream, Yogurt & Smoothie Franchises.

To view sweetFrog in the full listing, visit entrepreneur.com/franchises/topfranchiseveterans. The list can also be seen in the November issue of Entrepreneur, available now on newsstands.

For more information about sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt, please visit www.sweetfrog.com.

To learn more about sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt franchise opportunities, as well as acquisitions and re-brands, please visit http://sweetfrog.com/franchise.

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

sweetFrog (http://www.sweetfrog.com) is the fastest growing self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh toppings choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores and mobile units including retail, mobile trucks and non-traditional locations (such as sporting venues) in twenty-seven states in the U.S, Dominican Republic and Egypt. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. sweetFrog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

