Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market is growing at a very fast pace because of the rising demand from countries such as China, India, and the US, as well as from the countries in EMEA. The market started growing during the past decade with continuous exploration in new and niche application areas. In the magnesium oxide nanoparticles market in China, an increased number of startups have emerged with competitive prices of various product grades.

Magnesium oxide nanoparticle manufacturers are providing varying product types suitable for different applications. Advances in R&D have resulted in the identification of niche applications such as aerospace, fuel additive in oil and gas, and flame retardant, which are attracting vendors from various verticals. Advanced manufacturing methods with high purity, customized size and shape, and controlled stability at ambient temperatures are encouraging startups to enter the market. Advances in nanotechnology have made it possible to manufacture magnesium oxide nanoparticles as per the varying requirements, serving various industry verticals," says Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead metals and minerals research analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

American Elements

American Elements is a manufacturer of engineered and advanced materials. The company manufactures magnesium oxide nanoparticle dispersions. These are suspensions of magnesium oxide nanoparticles in various organic solvents such as ethanol or mineral oil. The company manufactures oxide nanopowders and nanoparticle with particle sizes ranging from 10 to 200 nm. The company serves various end-user industries such as energy, electronics, aerospace, defense, automotive, green technologies, and pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

EPRUI Nanoparticles Microspheres

EPRUI Nanoparticles Microspheres is a high-tech enterprise, which focuses on the manufacture of nanomaterials and microspheres products. The company produces magnesium oxide nanoparticles that are used with sawdust and wood shavings to make fire resistant fiberboards and other refractory materials. It also manufactures metal ceramics that are lightweight and have enhanced sound insulation and thermal insulation properties. In addition, magnesium oxide nanoparticles are also used in fuel to inhibit corrosion.

Inframat Corporation

Inframat Corporation is a technology company which manufactures nanostructured materials for coated components in Connecticut. The company manufactures magnesium oxide nanopowder and nanoparticles. It offers a wide range of products in the fields of nanomaterials, advanced ceramics, rare earth chemicals, thermal spray powders, solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) materials, catalysts, nanomagnetics, electroplating, and biotechnology. The company offers high-quality magnesium oxide nanopowders to end-users.

SkySpring Nanomaterials

SkySpring Nanomaterials manufactures nanoparticles, nanopowders, micron powders, and carbon nanotubes in small quantity for research and in bulk for industry groups. The company produces magnesium oxide nanoparticles with a size of 10-30 nm. It offers various thermal products and magnesium oxide nanoparticles are among the major products manufactured by the company.

Strem Chemicals

Strem Chemicals manufactures and markets specialty chemicals of high purity. The clients associated with the company include academic, industrial, and government research labs.

The company manufactures magnesium oxide nanoparticles. Since 2016, Strem Chemicals has been emerging in the area of nanotechnology due to a collaboration with the Max-Planck-Institut für Kohlenforschung. The products offered by the company include metal nanoclusters, metal nanocolloids, metal nanopowders, metal nanoparticles, and magnetic fluids.

