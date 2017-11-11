Technavio's latest report on the global microscopy devices marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global microscopy devices market is set to witness steady growth during the forecast period as the applications of various types of microscopes increases across industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, material sciences, nanotechnology, automotive, and food beverages. For instance, the growth in nanotechnology research occurring across the globe is the biggest factor propelling the market growth as material analysis in this field is being carried out by SPM and electron microscope.

Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the lab equipment sector, says, "The steady growth rate of the market is set to be partially offset by factors such as complex and inconsistent medical device regulatory procedures which is hindering innovation in the market. Additionally, high cost of sample preparation equipment and certain experimental issues in resolution of certain types of microscopes is hindering full scale adoption in the market."

The top three emerging trends driving the global microscopy devices marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in nanotechnology research

Technological advancements

Increased funding for R&D

Nanotechnology is the field of studying particles in the size range of 1-100 nm. Physicists insist that atoms and molecules of the smallest size can be manipulated and controlled to provide major breakthroughs in multiple fields such as materials science, engineering, biology, chemistry, and physics.

"Nanostructures cannot be studied using optical microscopes. As a result, vendors have come up with advanced microscopes such as SPMs and electron microscopes such as SEMs and TEMs that help in studying nanoscale objects. The scientists and academics have realized the importance of miniaturization research, since a material can show very different properties than what it shows at the macro scale," according to Amber.

Technological advancements

As the fields of optical physics and optical chemistry have expanded, they have contributed to advances in the field of microscopy. This has primarily been a response to growing need for researchers for better understanding of materials at a microscopic level. The biggest advances have been in the field of magnification as lenses with greater magnification powers have been incorporated in most types of microscopes and enabled researchers with greater insights.

Vendors in the market are coming up with innovative technologies and products, which are further increasing the demand. ZEISS, a key vendor in the market, launched a product in August 2015, called the Lightsheet Z.1, a multi-view light sheet fluorescence microscope.

Increased funding for R&D

Increasing technological advances and the need for better analysis for researchers has led to increasing number of research projects and research studies which are using microscopy devices to extract greater information and insights about diseases in the healthcare sector and material analysis in other fields such as automotive and semiconductors.

To save time and efforts in drug approval process and an increasing need for new drugs, there has been an increasing emphasis on R&D spending by various countries, which is evident from the fact that a percentage of GDP is directly being invested in R&D.

The key vendors in the market are as follows:

Bruker

JEOL

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ZEISS

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

