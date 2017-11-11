The global pinch valve marketis expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

Technavio has published a new report on the global pinch valve market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global pinch valve market for 2017-2021. The market is further segmented based on end-user (food and beverage industry, healthcare industry, water and wastewater industry, chemical industry, and others) and geography (EMEA, APAC, and the Americas).

Technavio's research analysts segment the global pinch valve market into the following regions:

EMEA

APAC

Americas

EMEA: largest pinch valve market

In the Middle East and Africa, there has been a rising demand for packaged food and beverage products. This has led to higher investments in the market in this region. Additionally, during the forecast period, the packaged food industry in EMEA will witness capacity additions. During the forecast period, the pinch valve market in the region is predicted to be benefited by the overall developments in the food and beverage industry. The growth of the chemical industry is expected to be fueled by local government initiatives like world-class plants and integrated chemical complex construction in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Qatar.

"Through the forecast period, the water and wastewater and chemical industry in Europe is expected to witness an increase in investments. The chemical industry in this region has witnessed a growing demand. Therefore, the European Union has initiated the development of new chemical production facilities with stringent regulations to incorporate automation requirements within the plant. During the forecast period, the deployment of pinch valves is expected to increase due to these new projects," says Kalle Deepak, a lead automation research expert from Technavio.

Pinch valve market in APAC

All the end-user segments have witnessed substantial growth in APAC. There is a necessity to expand the infrastructure in the power, healthcare, chemical, and water and wastewater industry because of the increasing population and rapid expansion in industries. There is a rising trend of packaged food across the region that has led to new investments in the food and beverage industry. In regions such as China and India, the increasing population and decreasing access to clean water have increased the activities of water treatment.

"There is a demand for healthcare products, such as oncology drugs in Southeast Asia, which has led to healthcare companies enhancing their product portfolios. Apart from developing vaccines for remote clinics, they are also promoting medical tourism practices. In the biotechnology sector, Australia, China, and Singapore are striving to become centers for research and innovation," says Kalle

Pinch valve market in Americas

In the US, the chemical and petrochemical industry is expected to develop due to increased shale oil and gas production. The deployment of pinch valves for the refinement of water by seawater reverse osmosis process will increase owing to the new liquid natural gas projects planned by the US. There is a trend for packaged food in the US. This has contributed to the country becoming a lucrative option for the food and beverage industry.

During the forecast period, the US chemical processing industry is anticipated to enter a phase of growth because of the low cost of liquid natural gas that is a primary feedstock for the ethylene-based chemical industry. Significant opportunities for export-oriented trade in the Americas, predominantly in the US are expected to be witnessed due to the increasing global demand for chemicals, such as ethylene, ammonia, and methanol.

The top vendors in the global pinch valve market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

AKO

Festo

Flowrox

Red Valve

WAMGROUP

