Technavio's latest market research report on the global qPCR reagent market provides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global qPCR reagent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7%. The constant use of qPCR technique in various applications such as clinical research, forensics and food and agriculture will help in growth of the global qPCR reagent market.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global qPCR reagent market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing use of qPCR in food testing and GM crops risk assessment

Increased use of robotic qPCR to reduce human errors

Increasing point-of-care testing (POCT) qPCR units

Increasing use of qPCR in food testing and GM crops risk assessment

It is estimated that over 4 million people die each year due to diseases caused from contaminated food. Food safety assessment is mandatory for manufacturers of packaged food to avoid any contamination during mass production or transportation of the food. Thus, they adopt quality control programs in determining the pathogen content in the food products by analyzing samples in bulk.

Technology innovation in plant biotechnology has led to development of GM crops. GM crops have resistance to pesticide and improve immunity in plants due to their modified genes, thus increasing the advantages over normal crops. Despite the improvements in crop productivity, public still has doubts regarding the safety aspects of it and is skeptical towards adopting the same.

"qPCR is increasingly being used to provide a basic assessment of the quality of food that is served and to increase the adoption of GM crops. Development of GM crops is on the rise due to the advantages it offers over conventional crops. Thus, with the increase in the quantity of GM crops, the use of qPCR reagents in detection of the same is expected to increase," says Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research.

Increased use of robotic qPCR to reduce human errors

The automated liquid handling system is shown to avoid pipetting errors that are created by improper handling. A small liquid disproportion of the sample or reagents can lead to major differences after amplification in qPCR. With automation, these errors are negated and the workload of repeating the sample is reduced. Another major advantage of robotic qPCR is its ability to deliver results in a shorter time duration.

"With robotic qPCR, sample loss and reagent loss due to dead volume can be avoided since there is maximum extraction from the pipette. Automated systems offer accurate results in less time using smaller amounts of reagents and sample. Also, robotic qPCRs have a software to monitor the level of reagents in the loaded solutions tube, which can be monitored over regular intervals to avoid any further errors. Thus, robotic qPCR is more robust which will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period," says Hitesh.

Increasing point-of-care testing (POCT) qPCR units

qPCR is an effective tool in diagnosis of infections and diseases, due to which there is an increasing trend toward the use of qPCR in diagnostic centers. In the diagnostic sector, doctors can use qPCR on the site and as a point-of-care (POC) access, due to which the results could be generated within less time. Like a glucose-monitoring kit or a blood pressure monitoring kit, qPCR can be used for quick detection of diseases.

Molecular diagnostic testing in detecting infections, especially influenza, in patients offers a timely and personalized diagnosis for patients. Roche has designed a qPCR point-of-care assay called cobas Liat Influenza A/B assay to diagnose influenza in patients and control the infection. Therefore, installation of qPCR in the physicians' office will increase usage thereby boosting market growth.

