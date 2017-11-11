Technavio market research analysts forecast the global robot programming services market to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global robot programming services marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists online programming and offline programming as the two major segments based on type, of which the online programming segment accounted for close to 90% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global robot programming services market:

Growing industrial robots market

Increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing

Regulations promoting programmable safety

Growing industrial robots market

The global industrial robots market is expected to witness escalating growth with technological advances and investments in R&D in robotic science. Another factor propelling the growth is that industries, such as metal processing, automotive, chemicals, electrical and electronics, and food and beverages, are implementing robotic solutions to achieve high productivity, operational efficiency, and replace manual interventions in applications such as material handling, welding, painting and coating, and others.

With changing market dynamics and intense competition among OEMs, there is a surge in the adoption of automation and robotic solutions, which can optimize the production cost and reduce reliance on heavy automation and manual labor. Industrial robots are proficient in various applications such as welding and soldering, painting, assembly and disassembly, cutting, milling, and other functions.

"Industrial players who have adopted industrial robots have observed a substantial improvement in production and efficiency apart from better quality and increased output using industrial robots. During the forecast period, as the demand for industrial robots will increase, the robot programming services market will generate more revenues," says Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

Increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing

With the increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing, industry players are replacing heavy machinery, such as CNC machines, with robotic solutions. Robots that were perceived as a positional device conventionally have become a highly accurate and rigid working technology, which are increasingly utilized in various applications in the automotive, semiconductor, metal processing, and other industries.

As the demand for industrial robotics is increasing, robot manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced robotics solutions with increased speed and flexibility that is a prerequisite feature for robot deployment in lean manufacturing.

"The time-period required to adopt new programming has shortened from weeks to one day and prepares the robot for short-run production. It is anticipated that as the end-user facilities will implement lean manufacturing, the penetration of CAD/CAM programming will increase, thus lean manufacturing will act as a driver to generate more revenues for the robot programming services market," says Raghav

Regulations promoting programmable safety

Another driver influencing the growth of the market is that various governments and agencies have come up with stringent laws and regulations with respect to safety and security pre-requisites in production plants that utilize robots. ISO has tweaked the safety requirements for robots by publishing new standards through ISO 10218-1:2011 and ISO 10218-2:2011 for robot frameworks and integration.

Moreover, a few institutions and agencies, for example, the American National Standards Institute, Canadian Standards Association, and Deutsches Institut für Normung have passed new security standards and rules governing the utilization of modern robots in plants. The robot programming services market will be supported by these regulations. Such regulations will provide more opportunities for the robot programming services market to grow during the forecast period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

