Asteroid Ltd. Launches ICO: Democratizing Space - One BlockClaim at a Time

All Indicators Suggest that Asteroid Mining will Become Mainstream in the Foreseeable Future. Those Individuals, Companies and Nation States that Avail Themselves of This Inevitability will Enjoy the Significant Projected Financial Rewards

CENTRAL, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2017 / Asteroid, Ltd. ("Asteroid") made international headlines today with the announcement of a highly anticipated ICO. A Blockclaim®, which resides on the Ethereum network, is Asteroid's proprietary platform, the world's only mechanism to establish claiming rights to the 600,000 Asteroids already identified in our near celestial orbit. Asteroid will provide this platform registry, using a state-of-the-art blockchain distributed ledger.

NASA says, by their estimates, there are over $700 quintillion dollars in mineral resources in asteroids available to humankind. That is over $100 billion for every human being alive today. But who owns them and how do we make our claim?

Asteroid, Ltd., through its proprietary BlockClaim® ecosystem will make it possible to democratize space and allow anyone the ability to lay claim to space. "The Outer Space Treaty" declared and ratified this in 1967. Essentially, it said space is for all humankind; no nation-state or sovereignty may claim space as their own.

Simply put, the stars are ours!

In essence, BlockClaims® may likely be to space what domains are to the internet.

Asteroid, Ltd. proposes a unique implementation, using our proprietary mechanism called a BlockClaim®. The described system will be deployed worldwide to record mining claims both in a terrestrial environment and a non-terrestrial space environment. The proposed system will leverage smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby the dataset will define a mining claim. Asteroid, Ltd. recognises, that to truly democratize space, a decentralized system must be established that will allow any individual, corporation or nation state the ability to easily and efficiently make their claim. Each BlockClaim® is essentially an immutable and secure smart contract utilising the blockchain to store a BlockClaim®. The platform will also combine solutions for searching and paying the registration fee for claims using ASTR® Tokens ("ASTRCOINS®").

Each Blockclaim® will be secured via a token called ASTR® (ASTRCOIN®) within the Ethereum platform. This will ensure significant usage of the ASTRCOIN® currency, giving liquidity and growth in the value of the currency.

As space exploration grows, so will the value of ASTRCOIN®. Immediate liquidity is achieved through the consistent registration of BlockClaims®.

Asteroid, Ltd. was founded in November of 2015 at Cyberport in Hong Kong, a significant facility dedicated to the incubation of technology leaders. Our innovation team is stellar and provides the backbone to the technical, financial, creative and marketing expertise necessary to ensure the ongoing stability and financial viability of the technology.

The Asteroid ICO is not only unique but it allows for a heartfelt and enchanting opportunity, whereby the dreams of our youth may become the reality of our future.

A BlockClaim® may only be registered using an ASTRCOIN®. Hence, the intrinsic liquidity of each ASTRCOIN® is a part of the ecosystem itself. As each of us recognise our right to claim space, the BlockClaim® ecosystem using the ASTRCOIN® will enable millions of ongoing transactions.

Our ICO Pre-Sale is open. The Pre-Sale event is from 6th November 2017 and will run through 20th November 2017. The ICO will open to the public on 21st November 2017 through 18th December 2017. Only 100,000,000 tokens will be issued. The Pre-Sale discount is 75% to early contributors. Week 1 through week 4 provide a scaled bonus provision as seen on https://www.astrcoin.io.

ASTRCOIN®, a new currency with sustainable liquidity.

ASTRCOINS®, upon completion of the Token Generation Event will freely trade on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond this ASTRCOIN® may be used to register BlockClaims®.

