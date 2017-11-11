Shoppers spent their hearts away in Lazada's 11.11 sales bonanza; More than 3 times the number of items sold in first 60 seconds compared to last year

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Shoppers across Southeast Asia scooped up great deals and spent their hearts away in the region's biggest shopping spree on 11.11, in which eCommerce leader Lazada continues to break records for its Online Revolution mega-sale.

The shopping rush started at the stroke of midnight, when shoppers started grabbing the great deals and promotions. The number of items sold within the first 60 seconds this year more than tripled from last year. Nearly 8 in 10 people shopped with their mobile devices, reflecting the growing mobile penetration rate in the region.

Among the most popular items were the Xiaomi Mi A1 mobile phone, L'Oréal skincare products, Huggies diapers, Dumex milk formula and the digital players. Also sought after by shoppers were items from the Taobao Collection, which were specially selected from the world's largest online marketplace owned by Alibaba. They included watches, men's and women's apparel and kitchenware.

Shop and be entertained with Lazada

In a Lazada first, a star-studded gala show was held in Bangkok to count down to the sale's midnight start in Thailand. The first-of-its-kind interactive TV show, which was aired on Thailand's most watched Channel 3 and live-streamed on Lazada TV, featured Thailand's popular celebrities singing and taking part in interactive games. The 90-minute extravaganza drew more than 150,000 new Lazada app users.

Lazada's group chief marketing officer Charles Debonneuil said the inaugural TV programme underscores the synergy and sharing of ideas between Lazada and its parent company Alibaba, which throws an international standard live entertainment show to kick off its 11.11 Singles' Day sales. "Shopping doesn't have to be boring. By mixing entertainment with shopping we wanted to create a more engaging and enriching experience for the young generation of shoppers we cater to throughout Southeast Asia. We have been overwhelmed by the amazing feedback received from our customers."

In its 6th year, the Online Revolution shopping event themed "Shop the Universe", is the biggest yet, thanks to the overwhelming media and consumer interest in Lazada. This is exemplified by the dominant position that Lazada has as the most-mentioned brand across all media region-wide1.

It's Not Too Late!

Shoppers can continue to score massive savings as the Online Revolution shopping day continues till 11:59 pm on Saturday 11 November. To satisfy this hunger for deals and promotions, Lazada has lined up 26 million deals that offer discounts of up to 90 per cent. Lazada is also rewarding shoppers for shopping online. It has partnered leading brands such as Citibank, HSBC, Expedia and Petronas, to give shoppers the chance to win items like free trips, discount vouchers and enjoy rebates in addition to the amazing deals on its sites.

Consumers can choose from Lazada's 3,000 official stores by some of the best known local and international brands and 250 million local and international products, an astronomical seven-fold growth from last year (2016). Only some 1,000 physical malls put together can carry a product range this big.

About Lazada Online Revolution

Online Revolution is the biggest shopping event in Southeast Asia. It was started on 12 December 2012 (12.12) to introduce consumers to the convenience and value of shopping online, sparking a 'shopping frenzy' that has grown it into a highly-anticipated annual event. Every year, more and more consumers from capital cities to remote villages shop from a wide range of deals from international and local brands previously not available to them. Last year, shoppers ordered two million items in just the first day of the event. This year, the highlights of Online Revolution will be on 11.11 (11 November) and 12.12 (12 December). Themed 'Shop the Universe', shoppers in six countries can look forward to millions of products from around the world - from branded cosmetics, apparel and fashion accessories, to TVs and other nifty electronics, household essentials and even pet food - at 'out-of-this-world' prices.

About Lazada Group

Launched in 2012, Lazada is the number one online shopping and selling destination in Southeast Asia - present in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. As the pioneer of the eCommerce ecosystem in Southeast Asia, Lazada helps more than 135,000 local and international sellers as well as 3,000 brands serving the 560 million consumers in the region through its marketplace platform, supported by a wide range of tailored marketing, data, and service solutions. With over 250 million SKUs available, Lazada offers the widest range of products in categories ranging from consumer electronics to household goods, toys, fashion, sports equipment and groceries. Focused on delivering an excellent customer experience, it offers multiple payment methods including cash-on-delivery, comprehensive customer care and hassle-free returns through its own first and last mile delivery arm supported by more than 100 logistics partners. Lazada Group is majority owned by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA).

1 According statistics by media intelligence firm Meltwater, Lazada garnered more than 65 per cent in the share of voice.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602210/Lazada_Group_Shop_the_Universe_Banner.jpg