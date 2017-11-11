SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'professional services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the professional services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Drone Services Procurement Research Report', 'Retail Analytics Procurement Research Report', and 'Managed Print Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Drone Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global drone services market can be attributed to the high demand from the improving regulatory framework. The regulations have been liberalized to support businesses that utilize drone services. Also, the ease of regulations around drone operations in continents such as North America and Europe will help drive the growth of the drone services in these developing regions.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with service providers that have advanced software solutions, as it helps to automate mapping and photogrammetry. The software should be able to provide accurate and correct mapping by making use of a technique called orthophotos. Also, the buyers should check for the certifications of the service providers which would help them in choosing the right service provider based on the requirements.

Global Retail Analytics Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global retail analytics market can be attributed to the growing demand for such services and increasing number of retail chains that are outsourcing their analytic services to retail analytics service providers to understand and map the consumer behavior across different sales channels. This, is expected to increase the overall revenue across sales channels and optimize the operational expenses across different sales channels.

The buyers in this market should engage with service providers that offer single end-to-end retail analytics solution. The drawbacks faced by businesses due to the use of a patchwork of tools to make them accessible across multiple platforms often results in high costs of maintenance and the need for training. Hence, businesses must opt to utilize a single end-to-end retail analytics solution that helps in real-time self-service visualization.

Global Managed Print Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global managed print services market can be attributed to the availability of mobile print solutions across geographies. Mobile print solutions help buyers' employees make use of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops to send a document to print from a remote location to a network-connected MFP.

The buyers in this market identify and engage with suppliers that provide leasing options for the print hardware through MPS contract instead of buying new print equipment. Leasing print devices help buyers in cutting down maintenance costs as the suppliers will be responsible for assuring them a fixed volume of print requirements.

