SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'travel and entertainment' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the travel and entertainment sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Travel Management Services Procurement Research Report', 'Air Travel Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Air Charter Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Travel Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global travel management services market can be attributed to the rise in partnerships between TMCs and technology partners. TMCs are increasingly partnering with technology partners, such as Concur, to provide a full range of travel support services. These support services include providing software tools for booking, expense management, and travel budgeting. Increased adoption of automation techniques will also bring consistency to travel booking and data analysis.

The buyers in the global travel management services market should engage with both regional and global players. The buyers must achieve the right blend of global and regional suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of services. This would help them when the regions under consideration are those where global players do not have supply capabilities and vice-versa.

Global Air Travel Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global air travel services market can be attributed to the growing popularity and rise in investments in business intelligence solutions. Investing in business intelligence solutions help the firms in gaining customer insights, monetize data, and enhance operational efficiencies and risk management. Investing in predictive analytics tools also help airlines for effective demand forecasting.

The buyers in the air travel services market should assess the performance of suppliers using performance-tracking metrics. It is advisable to track and measure the performance of suppliers against a set of defined KPIs that are agreed upon during the contract negotiation phase.

Global Air Charter Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global air charter services market can be attributed to the rise in the number of low-cost commercial airlines. This has resulted in overcrowding of airports, long queues, and airline delays. Hence leading businesses and individuals prefer air charter services to save valuable time and cut down related costs.

The buyers in this market should negotiate on pricing using negotiating levers such as some trips in a year and number of passengers that will avail the cheaper hourly rate of the service. Also, the use of negotiation levers such as trips and passengers will help the buyers in procuring huge discounts.

