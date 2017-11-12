Sacha Dragic - Explains Technological Advances Changing Betting

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2017 / Betting is no longer limited to horse racing and sporting events; presently people place wagers on everything from the popularity of websites to how well a movie is going to do in the box office. As the extent of what we bet on expands, so does the platforms of how we bet on things. Sacha Dragic, the CEO of Romania's leading retail betting and gaming company SuperBet, explains how technology has changed everything we know about the gaming world.

To place a bet traditionally, a person had to either head over to dedicated betting centers or have their own bookie that they could call. Today, bettors don't even have to change out of pajamas to take their chances on events happening anywhere in the world. The internet gave global gamblers multiple online platforms to wager on anything that interests them; these practical websites have drastically increased the number of gamblers. The online technology has also allowed operators to effortlessly manage their growing customer base and keep track of complex bets.

Websites which allow for betting in financial markets and fantasy sports have taken online gambling to another level. For example, a platform for wagering on participants who play against each other in video games such as Counter Strike or Call of Duty have become extremely popular. These sites use state-of-the-art technology that lets users see results in real time, with data constantly being updated. Now, it's been taken one step further with the inclusion of artificial intelligence and virtual reality. "With these new technologies, bettors can expect to see more creative and complex betting options that are limitless when it comes to meeting the needs of the online community," says Sacha Dragic.

Even the National Football League sees the importance of these upcoming changes to the way people interact with the game. They recently announced a partnership which will bring viewers a new pre and post game experience and revolutionize the way people watch and experience sports. It's only a matter of time before the betting community utilizes these advanced tools to further reform the way people place bets on sporting events.

As online betting continues to grow in popularity, participants are gaining more of an advantage: not only is there a significantly less amount of risk involved, there's also an increased transparency and fairness in gambling with the secure technology.

Sacha Dragic is a vigorous advocate of the gambling industry and has spent the better part of his career improving the sports betting retail network by implementing new and innovative methods. Specializing in online gambling, e-gaming, strategic planning, and new business development, Sacha has utilized his skills as the CEO of SuperBet to guide the company toward becoming the number one betting platform in Central and Southeast Europe.

