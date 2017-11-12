LATICRETEMiddle East to Showcase Their Globally Proven Construction Solutions at The Big 5 Dubai, 2017

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, November 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LATICRETE/sup>, the leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, is to exhibit at The Big 5 Dubai, International Building and Construction Show, 2017.

LATICRETE/sup> offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile & stone installation and care, masonry installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration and care including the LATICRETESUPERCAPSystem. For over 60 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, performance and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been field and laboratory proven by Architects, Engineers, Contractors and Owners. Offering an array of low VOC and sustainable products, LATICRETE products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial/residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry.

As a world leader in the manufacture of high-strength shock and weather resistant Tile & Stone installation systems, Waterproofing systems, Construction chemicals, Floor coatings and Surface care products, LATICRETE is also one of the most specified companies around the globe.

LATICRETESPARTACOTE' has exclusively developed and manufactured polyaspartic concrete coatings which have superior levels of durability, flexibility, adhesion, corrosion resistance, and chemical resistance. SPARTACOTE' moisture cure coating chemistry enables product formulations that are not only applicable regardless of the climate but also dramatically reduce application times and costs. They offer superior performance vs. epoxy and urethane coating technology while allowing for ease of installation.

In the recent years, LATICRETE/sup> International has seen tremendous growth and continues expanding into the restoration and decorative markets with the acquisition of L&M Construction Chemicals Inc., maker of coatings, sealers, grouts, mortars, and color hardeners for polished concrete. The purchase complements the formation of the LATICRETESUPERCAPjoint venture.

"Our newest and most exciting innovation is the LATICRETESUPERCAPand the next generation Pump Truck. By combining the power of the pump with our next generation self-leveling materials, LATICRETESUPERCAPhas created a revolutionary system that has already been introduced and is being used widely in USA, Europe and the UAE," said Mr. Sujit Singh, Managing Director, LATICRETE MIDDLE EAST and AFRICA.

The LATICRETESUPERCAPSystem ensures safer jobsites for contractors and workers by dramatically reducing harmful silica dust, eliminating manual loading and lifting, and minimizing trip / slip hazards.

In addition to showcasing the tile and stone installation and care systems the company is best known for, LATICRETE will also highlight construction solutions and products developed specifically for builders.

"I encourage all visitors to come and meet the LATICRETE team at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from the 26th to the 29th of November. Our stand is located in Hall 5, numbered F 221 and we look forward to welcoming you personally," said Mr. Sujit Singh, Managing Director, LATICRETE MIDDLE EAST and AFRICA.

Web: http://www.laticrete.me