HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/12/17 -- Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd. ("Landing Jeju"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Landing International Development Limited ("Landing International" or the "Group") (HKSE: 00582) and the developer and operator of Jeju Shinhwa World, announced that the Group's first hotel under its own brand -- Jeju Shinhwa World Landing Resort, along with Landing Convention Centre, which houses facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (M.I.C.E.), and YG Republique, a food and entertainment complex operated by YG Entertainment, opened on 11 November. Dr. Yang Zhihui, Chairman and Executive Director of Landing International and Landing Jeju and Mr. Jay Lee, Chief Operation Officer of Landing International and Chief Executive Officer of Landing Jeju officiated the simple yet grand opening ceremony of Jeju Shinhwa World Landing Resort in the morning. Among the honourable guests were the Group's business partners and friends from overseas.

Jeju Shinhwa World Landing Resort is the first to open to business among the hotel facilities in Jeju Shinhwa World. With premium grading, it offers 615 luxury rooms of different sizes, a business centre and comprehensive food and beverage facilities, with M.I.C.E. in Landing Convention Centre drawing exceptional attention.

Landing Convention Centre, comprising Landing Grand Ballroom and 12 meeting rooms, covers 12,180 sq. m. and is supported by the most advanced facilities for conventions and exhibitions. The column free Landing Grand Ballroom allows the venue to be decorated with a high degree of flexibility, thus enhancing the visual effect. The grand ballroom can accommodate up to 2,000 people, and be rearranged into a concert space for an audience of more than 1,000 people. Landing Convention Centre, complemented by Jeju Shinhwa World's over 2,000 luxury hotel rooms and diverse facilities for leisure, entertainment and food and beverage, offers its guests an unique MICE experience, making it an ideal venue for many corporates' regional and global meetings, conferences, incentives, exhibitions and banquets. "SBS Super Model Contest" will take place in Jeju Shinhwa World Landing Resort and Landing Convention Centre in December 2017.

"Following many years of dedicated work and after much anticipation, we have launched Landing's very first hotel. We are utterly proud of this achievement. This marks a milestone in expanding our footprint in the region. The opening of Landing Resort, along with the facilities that was already opened in the first phase of Jeju Shinhwa World, would become valuable additions to Jeju's existing tourist facilities. We believe Jeju Shinhwa World will become a global leading integrated leisure and entertainment resort that will see an influx of more tourists to Jeju. We are ready to contribute to the continuous growth of tourism to Jeju Island," said Dr. Yang.

Neighboring Shinhwa Theme Park, the long-awaited YG Republique is also opened to K-pop fans from all around the world, showcasing the trendsetting YG music and culture. The opening ceremony officiated by Mr. Yang Hyun-Suk, President of YG Entertainment was held on 11 November evening. Located within YG Republique, "3 Butcher's", which specializes in Jeju's black pork barbeque, was also opened in the same evening. A seafood restaurant "3 Fisherman's Wharf", a brunch cafe "3 Birds", a cafe "Untitled, 2017" and a bowling music bar "AC.III.T", with K-pop celebrity G-Dragon involved in the planning and design, as well as a souvenir store "All That YG " selling YG artists-themed products will be opened to the public by the end of the year, adding more vibrancy to the leisure and entertainment night life in Jeju Island. Moreover, artists from YG Entertainment will regularly hold various events in YG Republique to let tourists have fun and pleasant surprises.

About Landing International

Landing International is a developer and operator of integrated leisure and entertainment resort, gaming club, and entertainment facilities and a property developer. The Group's flagship project "Jeju Shinhwa World" is situated on Jeju Island of South Korea. It is the Group's first premium integrated leisure and entertainment resort in Asia.

"Jeju Shinhwa World", developed by the Group's subsidiary Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd., covers an area of 2.5 million square meters. The mega project will be developed in phases, with Shinhwa Theme Park, Somerset Resort, Landing Resort, Landing Convention Centre, YG Republique already open to business in 2017. The entire project is expected to complete by 2019. Upon full opening, "Jeju Shinhwa World" will become a world-class integrated destination resort in Asia.

Landing International is listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code: 00582, and is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes.

For more information, please visit www.landing.com.hk

About Jeju Shinhwa World

Jeju Shinhwa World is Jeju's first premium integrated leisure and entertainment resort, spanning an area of approximately 2.5 million square metres (26.9 million square feet). The resort has been open to business in phases since the beginning of 2017, and will have a variety of world-class leisure and entertainment facilities. As part of the project, Jeju Shinhwa World Hotels and Resorts offers over 2,000 premium guest rooms and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and events) facilities to host regional and international conventions. Jeju Shinhwa World's another operation, YG Republique, which is operated by YG Entertainment, features a bowling club "AC.III.T" and cafe "Untitled, 2017" with input from a Korean pop celebrity G-Dragon into their design. Another highlight is Lionsgate Movie World, the first outdoor theme park based on film franchises in Jeju, and it features the themes of such top-grossing movies as The Twilight Saga, The Hunger Games, Divergent and Saw. The project also includes other facilities such as Jeju's largest retail, food and beverage complex, Shinhwa Water Park, a destination spa and a foreigner-only casino, etc. Among these premium facilities, Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World and Shinhwa Theme Park have already opened in April and September 2017 respectively. The Group's first hotel under its own brand -- Jeju Shinhwa World Landing Resort, along with Landing Convention Centre, which houses facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (M.I.C.E.), and YG Republique, operated by YG Entertainment, are opened in November 2017. Once fully open, Jeju Shinhwa World will become a world-class integrated destination resort in Asia.

For more information, please visit www.shinhwaworld.com

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3180233



