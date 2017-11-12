Panasonic Avionics Delivers A Series Of Inflight Entertainment Industry Firsts To Emirates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Airshow -Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic), the world leader in inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC), and Emirates have today unveiled a range of industry firsts that will be introduced on the airline's newest Boeing 777-300ER on display at the Dubai Airshow this month.

The developments are the culmination of a more than 20-year partnership between Emirates and Panasonic to deliver an unmatched inflight entertainment experience. Throughout the partnership Panasonic and Emirates have remained at the forefront of passenger experience innovation, introducing a wide range of solutions including line-fit Wi-Fi connectivity along with a cutting-edge inflight entertainment system that is 12 percent lighter overall than previous versions.

Emirates' passengers will first experience the benefits of these solutions across all classes on the airline's newest Boeing 777-300ER fleet. These cabins will feature a refreshed look complemented with the very latest in IFEC technology.

Advancements in IFEC technology, such as faster processing power, enables Emirates passengers to experience unrivalled seat back display with stunning clarity and picture quality.Passenger engagement levels are increased due to a more responsive IFEC system allowing passengers to immerse themselves further into the ice platform, Emirates' award-winning inflight entertainment system.In addition, passenger convenience is enhanced by the capability of fast charging of passenger electronics devices at the seat and the innovative First Class Room Service feature which allows passengers to experience the award winning Emirates cabin experience via the Mode Controller.

The true success of these advances is measured in Panasonic and Emirates commitment to the ecofriendly skies vision.Reduced IFEC system weight, which cuts fuel burn and emissions, and the desire to continue to push the IFEC experience forward with continuous innovation and industry firsts will challenge airlines to join Emirates as the world's leading smart airline.

In First Class, there will be a range of new Panasonic technologies that complement Emirates' own cabin innovations. These include:

A next generation mode controller- developed in the form of a slim tablet, acts as a second screen for seat and cabin environment control and to navigate ice . It features a larger, slim form13-inch capacitive touch screen offering Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a high definition camera, microphone and a speaker.

A next generation mode controller- developed in the form of a slim tablet, acts as a second screen for seat and cabin environment control and to navigate ice . It features a larger, slim form13-inch capacitive touch screen offering Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a high definition camera, microphone and a speaker.

Wireless Handset Control -inspired by a pebble with smooth curves, this elegant, new wireless handset fits naturally in the palm of a passenger's hand. It provides untethered control of the ice entertainment system with a comfortable feeling of "Home TV Experience." The handset offers a full set of buttons like interactive navigation, channel, volume, flight attendant call, light, TV on/off, menu and sleep. The sleep button is unique and makes it convenient for passengers to press a single button to go to sleep mode and a second press to restore full functionality to the suite.

Room Service Video Call-this new feature enables passengers to communicate in real time with the cabin crew using a video chat functionality from the next-generation mode controller. Passengers will be able to place requests at their convenience via voice and video, and will also enjoy complete privacy with the device's Do Not Disturb mode settings.

In Business Class,a number of enhancements are being introduced including:

New 23" Smart Monitor-a new Full HD Smart Monitor with high-performance and crisp image quality offers the business class passengers a rich and entertaining experience. This is the largest monitor size in business class across Emirates fleet. It includes HDMI ports and capacitive touch screen capabilities.

In both First Class and Business Class, following enhancements are also included:

New High Power single USB Type-C Charging Jack-another first is the introduction of the High Power USB Type-C jack, the new standard for phone charging designed to provide passengers with access to high power charging as well as data. This is in addition to the existing high charge USB Type-A charging.

New HD-Premium Seat Box -this performance upgrade from the existing seat technology also supports two high power charging remote jack units and noise cancelling audio jacks. These premium HD seat boxes have an almost 20 percent higher graphic performance compared to other IFE system types.

New Slim Seat Power Module-this unique solution provides high power DC voltage for USB charging with reduced weight and a thinner profile.

In Economy Class, a series of new innovations offer Emirates a 35 percent reduction in weight while offering passengers the following technologies:

New 'Super Eco' Economy Monitors -the elegantly designed super Eco Monitor, complete with high-end, integrated physical control buttons, provides a luxury feel in the Economy class seat. With ultra-wide viewing angles, a capacitive touch screen, LED backlight and Full HD display, it delivers a superior, clear, crisp image quality. These new smart monitors will include high-power USB Type A and Type C, Bluetooth technology, a high-resolution camera, 3D multiplayer gaming and integrated audio connector. All of this new technology has been integrated into a slimmer, smaller monitor that features a 35 percent lighter design.

New Dual High Power Charging Ports- the Dual USB High Power jacks are designed to cater for the present and the new standard for phone charging designed to provide passengers with access to quick data and high power charging via USB Type-C (with both Type-A and Type-C) charging ports.

New Slim Seat Electronic Boxes -these slim, lightweight devices are designed to provide maximum performance and passenger device power yet have zero impact on passenger living space, and reduce weight by 22 percent.

New Slim Seat Power Module-this power source is intended to provide power for up to four seats of in-seat IFEC equipment and peripherals, with a lightweight and thinner profile unit that reduces weight. A new, proprietary power distribution solution provides, for the first time, a high charge USB charge port at every seat for passenger devices eliminating the need to share power with their neighbors.

Hideo Nakano, Chief Executive Officer for Panasonic Avionics Corp., said, "Panasonic and Emirates have worked together for over 20 years to provide best in class experiences for their passengers. Emirates challenged us two years ago to take another huge step forward with the ice experience in all classes of service, while reducing weight by 12 percent. Together, we did it."

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of inflight entertainment and communication systems. The company's best-in-class solutions, supported by professional maintenance services, fully integrate with the cabin enabling its customers to deliver the ultimate travel experiences with a rich variety of entertainment choices, resulting in improved quality communication systems and solutions, reduced time-to-market and lower overall costs.

Established in 1979, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a U.S. corporation, is a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California with over 5,000 employees and operations in 80 global locations, it has delivered over 9,000 IFE systems and 1,700 inflight connectivity solutions to the world's leading airlines. For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero.

About Emirates

The Emirates story started in 1985 when we launched operations with just two aircraft. Today, we fly the world's biggest fleets of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, offering our customers the comforts of the latest and most efficient wide-body aircraft in the skies.

We inspire travellers around the world with our growing network of destinations, industry leading inflight entertainment, regionally inspired cuisine and world-class service.