Breakthrough Data Platform Set to Revolutionise Agri-food Supply Chain

LONDON, November 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading data insight company Proagrica, part of the global RELX Group, has today launched the roll-out to the agri-food supply chain of Agility, the revolutionary data platform which collects, aggregates, cleans and delivers accurate and timely data from multiple trusted sources.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473567/Proagrica_Logo.jpg )



Agility is already giving businesses, across the agriculture supply chain, competitive advantage through actionable insights and data analytics to see:

What success factors and limitations are driving their business?

Why did they happen and what data-sets can identify them?

What identified areas in their control can they and/or their key partners improve?

How can actionable data ensure these improvements are qualified and developed?

Already in use by major international businesses, Agility is now being implemented in Europe, North America, and Australasia.

"This is nothing short of a business revolution," says Nick Evans, Head of Agility. "Agility is delivering unprecedented results for the onboarded businesses so far. We already have significant numbers of new users at every level of the supply chain, using the service to give their business enhanced decision-making capabilities."

From farmers, with their advisors and suppliers, growing more productive, higher quality and more profitable produce, to processors seeing greater profits through more efficient factories and logistics, Agility has the capability to help change the supply chain like no other platform.

"Every step of the supply chain benefits," explains Mr Evans. "Agility makes it possible to anticipate and plan for major decisions that affect every business. Our fully integrated system makes sense of data from all sources whether generated by the company, its suppliers, customers or external third parties."

Bringing together the integration pedigree of F4F, now part of Proagrica, and the enormous global reach in big data experience of the RELX Group, Proagrica have now made the impossible possible by delivering a platform which:

Provides greater visibility of production practices and outcomes.

Turns siloed internal data into actionable intelligence when integrated with previously inaccessible external data.

Reduces assumptions and information gaps allowing for faster commercial decisions - confident, informed and accurate.

From farm production to food manufacturers, brands and grocers, the millions of aggregated data points Agility delivers, enable those companies to personalise recommendations for their customers, make immediate improvements to the customer experience, improve productivity and deliver business efficiency.

Proagrica have already seen huge traction from Agility in advance of the official launch.

Find out more on the Proagrica stand in Hall 15, Stand H14 at this year's Agritechnica in Hanover 12th-18th November with experts on hand to discuss the opportunities Agility represents. If you would like further information on how you could join the revolution of the data-enabled agri-food supply chain, please contact us at enquiries@proagrica.com or visithttps://proagrica.com/agility/

About Proagrica

Proagrica is a global division of Reed Business Information and the RELX Group, a FTSE 100 company. Proagrica provides critical decision-support to the global agriculture industry by delivering high-value insight and data, trusted workflow tools, proven integration technology and effective channels-to-market. We're proud of our market-leading brands in Europe, as well as a growing footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, South Africa and the US. Our portfolio includes flagship media brands Farmers Weekly and Boerderij, as well as the latest in the integration and connectivity capabilities that F4F offers across the supply chain. We're known for our industry leading farm management software Farmplan and GateKeeper, but with an increasing need for actionable insight from data and analytics, we have been developing new products in this area under our Agility brand.

https://proagrica.com

About Reed Business Information

Reed Business Information provides information, analytics and data to business professionals worldwide. Our strong global products and services hold market-leading positions across a wide range of industry sectors including banking, petrochemicals and aviation where we help customers make key strategic decisions every day. RBI is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional customers across industries.

http://www.reedbusiness.com

About RELX Group

RELX Group is a world'leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. The total market capitalisation is approximately £34.3bn/€38.8bn/$45.0bn[*].



For further information please contact:

Sarah Riley

Account Director

rdp

sriley@rdp.co.uk

+44-(0)-1452-429-175

David Lyon

Product Marketing Lead

Proagrica

david.lyon@proagrica.com

+44-(0)-208-652-4413

[*]Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investorcentre