New Book From Allen Carr's Easyway Teaches How To Successfully Manage Worry & Anxiety

"I know so many people who have turned their lives around after reading Allen Carr's books." -'Sir Richard Branson

Coinciding with Self Care Week 2017, the world's leading authority on addictions and empowering 'self-help', Allen Carr's Easyway, has released a brand new title, The Easy Way to Mindfulness. Mindfulness, well known as a way for coping with stress, anxiety and depression, is an approach that echoes the underlying principles of Allen Carr's Easyway method. Both work by unravelling the misconceptions that keep us trapped in a negative, harmful way of thinking. Both help us to see that body and mind are components of an incredible machine and by developing a closer connection to our sensory system, we can maintain focus on the present and see things as they really are. When we are able to challenge our negative thoughts, it leads to a clearer, more positive mindset and reverses the vicious circle of negativity and sets in motion a new cycle of health and happiness.

All of this is presented simply and effectively in this exciting and hugely relevant new title from Allen Carr's Easyway. This book shares the proven principles of mindfulness and the Easyway method with a wider audience, in simple, accessible terms that apply to real life and provide a tangible, practical outcome - happiness.

Allen Carr's Easyway is the most successful stop-smoking method of all time. Over the past 30 years, it has helped millions of smokers from all over the world to quit. Following on from its phenomenalsuccess in helping smokers,the Allen Carr's Easyway approach has also successfully been applied to tackle other problems including e-cigarettes, alcohol, weight,drugs, anxiety, debt, gambling, fear of flying, sugar addiction and now Mindfulness. Interestingly, Mindfulness has always been at the heart of Carr's philosophy and Allen consistently explained his method was really about enabling people to find happiness. Easyway has proved itself to be the leading method for overcoming addictions, but it can also be used to map out a route to a specific gateway, one that leads to a mindful existence.

Following his death in 2006, Allen's lasting legacy is a dynamic, on-going, global publishing programme which helps treat a range of issues. Allen Carr's Easyway now has centres in more than 50 countries worldwide and the network continues to grow each year.

John Dicey, Global Managing Director & Senior Therapist of Allen Carr's Easyway and co-author and editor of Easy Way to Mindfulness comments:

"Responsibility for ensuring our books are faithful to Allen Carr's original method is mine. I'm often asked to describe myself as the author of the books that we've published since Allen passed away. In my view - to claim authorship would make me an absolute charlatan. I didn't know anything about addiction before I had the good fortune to meet Allen Carr. Not only did he free me from an addiction that would otherwise have killed me a long time ago but he taught me everything he knew about addiction. How it works. How the Easyway method tackles it.

There's not a word in our new books that Allen didn't write or wouldn't have written if he was still with us today and for that reason, the few passages, anecdotes, and analogies that were not his own work, that were contemporised or added by me, are written clearly in Allen's voice. It was amazing to work closely with Allen on the books while he was alive and a responsibility to continue our work was something I was happy to have placed on me by him when he died.

The method is as pure, as bright and effective as it's ever been, proven by how simply and effectively it can be applied to the current trend, interest and demand for Mindfulness. We are delighted to be able to launch this new title at such a key time, with so many of us realising the importance of Mindfulness and the challenges of trying to incorporate it into our demanding and busy lives. This book will make Mindfulness a simple, straight-forward option that you can easily achieve, as part of a happier, healthier lifestyle."

Published by Arcturus. Available from 15 November 2017 in Paperback: £8.99, eBook: £6.99 and Audiobook: £9.99. Available from a variety of retailers including Amazon.co.ukand via www.allencarr.com.

Allen Carr's Easy Way to Mindfulness - 10 Tips for Today:

Throughout the day, take a few moments to bring attention to your breathing. Observe five mindful breaths. '

2. Notice your body while you walk or stand. Take a moment to notice your posture. Pay attention to the contact of the ground under your feet. Feel the air on your face, arms and legs as you walk. '

3. As you sit at your desk or workstation, take a few moments from time to time to tune in to your body sensations. Simply be present in your body for a few moments. '

4. When you have a break, instead of reading the paper or searching on the internet, get away from your computer - take a short walk and get outside if you can. '

5. Pay attention to what you eat. Notice at least two bites. Meditate on at least the first bite and the last bite of every meal. '

6. Tune into a routine activity like brushing your teeth, putting on your shoes or washing up, paying full attention to the sensations occurring within this. '

7. Notice sounds around you: cars, birds singing, phones ringing and people talking. Take a few moments to really listen to these. '

8. Before rushing automatically from one activity to another, pause. Check into your body and notice how it feels at this point of transition, any sense of urgency, of being driven. Take the opportunity to breath before movinginto the next task. '

9. Use your journey home as a way of making a transition. Walk or drive mindfully. Take your time. '

10. Before you go to sleep at night, take a few minutes and bring attention to your breathing. Observe five mindful breaths.

