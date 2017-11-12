Groupe PSA has created a joint venture with three Algerian partners 1

A production unit will be fully operational in 2019 with local operations gradually commencing as from 2018

Groupe PSA vehicles will be at the core of the Algerian market and tailored to our customers' needs

Jean-Christophe Quémard, Executive Vice President, Africa-Middle East of Groupe PSA, has co-signed an agreement in Algiers with the Algerian project partners1 to create an Oran-based manufacturing company to build cars for the Algerian market.

The agreement was signed as part of the France-Algeria joint economic committee (COMEFA), in the presence of Youcef Yousfi, Algerian Minister of Industry and Mining, and Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was signed in the presence of the ministers and authorises the project's gradual roll-out, Groupe PSA will hold 49% of the new joint venture's share capital, representing a total investment of some €100 million. As part of the project, Groupe PSA will support the development of Algeria's automotive industry with a comprehensive upskilling and training programme for employees as well as help expand the local supplier base.

The plant will manufacture models that will enable Groupe PSA brands to serve demand from Algerian customers, by offering cars with the highest levels of quality, safety and environmental protection.

Commenting on the new agreement, Jean-Christophe Quémard said: "Algeria is one of Groupe PSA's historical markets and we are particularly proud to set up a manufacturing base there. The country is at the centre of the Middle East and Africa region, which is a key driver of profitable international growth as part of our Push to Pass plan. The agreement will allow us to have production capacity in the heart of the region and thereby achieve our goal of selling 700,000 vehicles by 20212

_____________________________ 1 The Algerian partners are Condor Electronics, Palpa Pro and Entreprise Nationale de Production de Machines-Outils (PMO). 2 In 2016, Groupe PSA sold 383,504 vehicles in the region.

