Very often, when the abbreviation BRIC is used refering to the potential of emerging markets, RUSSIA seems to be left out certainly when compared to China and India. Hence, in this article, we will focus on its major stock market index: the MICEX. Based on chart analysis of the MICEX we will derive a Russia stock market forecast for 2018, part of our series of 2018 forecasts on InvestingHaven. Ed. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...