Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal shrimp marketreport. This research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Due to the many nutritional and health-associated aspects, this seafood variety forms an important part of various cuisines and is one of the most traded seafood. A variety of shrimps are available globally like white shrimp, brown shrimp, pink shrimp, rock shrimp, tiger shrimp, and others. Thus, the availability of a variety of shrimps is aiding the overall growth of the market.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global shrimp market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Thus, players' performance in the market is often affected by the changing consumer spending patterns and consumer tastes, regional and local economic conditions, and demographic trends. The changing economic scenario is affecting consumers' living standards and will also affect players' businesses.

"The global shrimp market is fragmented due to the presence of many small and large players who compete on factors like price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution. Intense competition among players along with rapid technological changes constitutes a significant challenge to player operations," says Manjunath Jaganathan, a lead food research analyst from Technavio

Top six shrimp market vendors

AB GOLDEN SEAFOOD

This Vietnam-based company is a supplier for seafood like black tiger shrimp, vannamei shrimp, freshwater shrimp, freshwater fish, seawater fish, canned products, frozen vegetables, and others. The company aims at supplying quality seafood at the most competitive prices and offering the best service in order to attract new consumers and retain existing ones.

Aqua Star

The company specializes in manufacturing frozen seafood (like fish, crab, shrimp, shellfish, calamari, and others) for both retail and foodservice. In 2016, Aqua Star won an award from Schwan's Company as Supplier of the Year.

Carson Company

Carson Company is specialized in supplying shrimp products to the institutional foodservice market. The company is currently focusing on premium-quality shrimp product offerings in order to attract consumers who are looking for quality seafood.

Mazzetta Company

This family-owned seafood company, Mazzetta Company, specializes in producing and importing products like shrimps, crabs, finfish, lobsters, mussels, and others. Though the company is headquartered in the US, it has a strong global presence.

Rich Products Corporation

Rich Products Corporation holds a portfolio of brands like SeaPak, FarmRich, OUR SPECIALTY, Carvel, f'real, Casa, and others. It offers products like toppings and icings, cakes and desserts, pizza, nut-free cookies, bread and rolls, shrimps and seafood, appetizers and snacks, meatballs and pasta, syrups and soaked cakes, and others.

Thai Union Group

This Thailand-based company specializes in manufacturing seafood-based food products and holds a portfolio of brands like CHICKEN OF THE SEA, Genova, John West, Petit Navire, KING OSCAR AS, SEALECT, FiSHO, Bellotta, and Marvo.

