Statement by ResMed on United Kingdom Case with Fisher & Paykel

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today issued the following statement from David Pendarvis, the company's global general counsel and chief administrative officer:

"While we are disappointed the English Patents Court has ruled that ResMed's patentEP 2 708 258 is invalid in the UK, we are pleased by the court's unambiguous statement regarding our assertion that Fisher & Paykel's Simplus and Eson masks infringe ResMed's patent. The English Patents Court said, 'Had it been valid it would have been infringed.' We appreciate the court's attention to this matter, and we are considering an appeal.

The ruling has no impact on ResMed's commercial operations in the UK. All of our products will continue to be available there with customer service support. Likewise, the ruling is limited only to the UK and has no impact on ResMed's pending cases against Fisher & Paykel in the United States, New Zealand or Germany. We are confident that when the courts in those countries apply their different evidentiary rules and validity procedures, we will prevail."

About ResMed

