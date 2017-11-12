sprite-preloader
Statement by ResMed on United Kingdom Case with Fisher & Paykel

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today issued the following statement from David Pendarvis, the company's global general counsel and chief administrative officer:

"While we are disappointed the English Patents Court has ruled that ResMed's patentEP 2 708 258 is invalid in the UK, we are pleased by the court's unambiguous statement regarding our assertion that Fisher & Paykel's Simplus and Eson masks infringe ResMed's patent. The English Patents Court said, 'Had it been valid it would have been infringed.' We appreciate the court's attention to this matter, and we are considering an appeal.

The ruling has no impact on ResMed's commercial operations in the UK. All of our products will continue to be available there with customer service support. Likewise, the ruling is limited only to the UK and has no impact on ResMed's pending cases against Fisher & Paykel in the United States, New Zealand or Germany. We are confident that when the courts in those countries apply their different evidentiary rules and validity procedures, we will prevail."

About ResMed
ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) changes lives with award-winning medical devices and cloud-based software applications that better diagnose, treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic diseases. ResMed is a global leader in connected care, with more than 4 million patients remotely monitored every day.Our 6,000-strong team is committed to creating the world's best tech-driven medical device company - improving quality of life, reducing the impact of chronic disease, and saving healthcare costs in more than 120 countries. ResMed.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

For media:

For investors:

Alison Graves

Agnes Lee

+1-858-836-6789

+1-858-836-5971

news@resmed.com

investorrelations@resmed.com

ResMed Inc. logo.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588826/RESMED_INC__LOGO.jpg


© 2017 PR Newswire