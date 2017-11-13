sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,036  Euro		+0,008
+28,57 %
WKN: A1JD49 ISIN: AU000000GID7 Ticker-Symbol: 2GD 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GI DYNAMICS INC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GI DYNAMICS INC CDIS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,02
0,036
10.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GI DYNAMICS INC CDIS
GI DYNAMICS INC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GI DYNAMICS INC CDIS0,036+28,57 %