CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release October figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to add 0.1 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year after gaining 0.2 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year in September.



Australia will see September numbers for credit card purchases and balances; in August, purchases were worth A$26.9 billion and balances were at A$51.3 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX