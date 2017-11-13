Technavio's latest market research report on the global well intervention services market provides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171112005094/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global well intervention services market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global well intervention services market is highly reliant on the upstream oil and gas industry and the related crude oil prices. The rise in global oil and gas consumption has been a major driver for the industry and will continue to do so during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global well intervention services market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Technological advances in well intervention techniques

New-generation, automated drilling rigs

Laser drilling in oil and gas sector

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technological advances in well intervention techniques

Technology is rapidly evolving in the oil and gas industry. New innovations are flowing into the industry to ensure greater recovery from oil and gas reserves. These innovations also cover the well intervention process. For instance, Well-SENSE Technology added a breakthrough to its proprietary FibreLine Intervention (FLI) technology. FLI is a compact and cost-effective system that is used for the collection of well data by performing Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS), Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) or Distributed Pressure Sensing (DPS).

According to Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for oil and gas research, "Increasing the number of fiber optics lines in the FLI system enables the collection of huge amounts of data, and results in greater understanding of the well. Such innovations in well intervention techniques will help in lowering the costs and risks associated with production and present an opportunity for the enhancement of oil or gas production."

New-generation, automated drilling rigs

The global crude oil price slump, which started in July 2014, led to reduced capital expenditure on exploration. The decline in crude oil price continues to shrink the profit margins of upstream oil and gas companies, thus spurring the need to improve the operational efficiency of drilling activities. An important tool that can lead to higher margins and increase operational efficiency is the use of digital technology in the upstream oil and gas industry.

Digitization will aid in recording enormous amounts of data, comparing them with data from other fields and rigs as well as historical data, and use it to make effective decisions. New-generation rigs make use of digital technology and integrate digital sensors in downhole drilling tools with the surface equipment. Real-time data is transferred via software to enhance the rate of penetration (ROP) and accuracy in staying within the drilling zone. This new technology can digitally integrate the drilling process with the surface equipment via the software, which will help in automating the mechanical processes of geosteering.

Laser drilling in oil and gas sector

The oil and gas industry has been revolving around the basic conventional method for drilling using drill bits and drill pipes. Laser drilling offers various advantages like increased ROP, higher accuracy, precision drilling, single diameter borehole, and reduction in drilling time when drilling through hard formations. Laser drilling uses about 15 times less power than drilling rigs, and hence, ensures huge savings on energy costs.

"Laser drilling incorporates a combination of a laser and a mechanical drill bit. The rotating laser beam is fired toward the rock formation to fracture and weaken the rock. Then the drill bit breaks the fractured rock from the beamed area. This prevents frequent trip-ins and trip-outs, which saves time and money. Laser drilling rigs will occupy less space when compared with conventional drilling rigs thus improving mobility and saving time. Thus, appropriately designed laser drilling systems have the potential to revolutionize the oil and gas industry," says Thanikachalam.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market 2017-2021

Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2017-2021

Global Oilfield Services Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171112005094/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com