Technavio market research analysts forecast the pet food packaging market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171112005099/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the petfood packaging market in Europe from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the pet food packaging market in Europe for 2017-2021. The report lists plastic, folding cartons, and metal as the three-major pet food packaging materials used in the European market. The plastic segment accounted for close to 77% of the market share in 2016.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the pet food packaging market in Europe:

Rise in demand for convenient and pouch packaging

Growth of e-commerce in pet industry

Increasing number of pet food packaging variants

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rise in demand for convenient and pouch packaging

There is a significant increase in the demand for single-serve and innovative packaging with new designs and techniques. Therefore, vendors are constantly developing packaging materials that provide easy access as well as resealable features. Hence, the pouch segment is expected to witness strong demand from pet food manufacturers due to the convenience of lightweight and zippered closures.

Also, lightweight packaging helps in reducing the transportation cost of the product. An instance of convenient packaging is Whisker Lickin's cat food. They provide food in a stand-up pouch, which is easy-to-store as well as reseal. This has increased its demand in the market.

Growth of e-commerce in pet industry

The penetration of e-commerce is a necessity for the overall growth of the market as it provides consumers easy access to a wide variety of options, especially in smaller towns where hypermarkets are rare. Online sales of all pet care products, including pet food, are growing at an annual rate of 5%-10% across Europe. Consumers in Europe are focusing on healthy and organic food for their dogs. Therefore, the Internet is well-suited for info-centric health products, including organic pet food.

E-commerce is in demand because of the easy access to pet food websites, emails, as well as chats for communicating detailed information about the pet food and its benefits. Many top retailers of pet food are investing in online retailing, which is driving the opportunity for numerous vendors to increase their customer base across the region.

"Online retailing provides an opportunity for pet food retailers as well as vendors to reach their target audience through blogs, website, and forums. They also allow pet food companies to create advertising campaigns, which are beneficial in catering to the large audience base in Europe while having larger conversion rates," says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research.

Increasing number of pet food packaging variants

With the increase in the number of pet food variants, there has been a tremendous growth in the demand for its packaging variants as well. The focus of pet owners has shifted toward nutritious, organic, and natural pet food. With this, the demand for sustainable and attractive packaging has also increased. For instance, there is a rise in demand for therapeutic dog and cat food in Europe because of consumer awareness of the benefits of a therapeutic diet. With this, there is an increase in demand for packaging with labels and content indicating the ingredients, benefits, and other information. Therefore, the increased health awareness for pets is, in turn, boosting the demand for pet food packaging market in Europe.

"Consumers look at labels to select the most nutritious, as well as safest food for their pets. Hence, vendors are featuring nutritional tables as well as food pyramids on the packaging material to fulfill the consumer demand. Due to this, pet food packaging is an important tool for communicating the message of functionality, taste, quality of a product, and to make the product stand out on the store shelf," says Sharan.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Packaging Divider Market 2017-2021

Global Mobile Phone Packaging Market 2017-2021

Global Display Packaging Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171112005099/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com