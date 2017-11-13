Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal surface mount technology (SMT) equipment report. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

SMT equipment is required to place components such as resistors and capacitors onto a base, which is usually a printed circuit board (PCB). The components placed on the PCB are known as surface mount devices (SMD). Initially, there were two types of SMT equipment used, which includes chip shooters and precision placement machines.

Competitive vendor landscape

There is an intense competition that exists in the global SMT equipment market because there is low product differentiation. Although there are several regional and local manufacturers, the global SMT equipment market is consolidated due to the presence of top vendors such as FUJI MACHINE, JUKI, Mycronic, Nordson, and Panasonic.

"The market is characterized by rapid technological changes, which further increases the competition amongst vendors. For example, the increasing demand for consumer goods will require several PCBs to be integrated into the devices. This will compel EMS firms to purchase several SMT equipment to meet the increasing demand for electronic components," says Raghu Raj Singh, a lead semiconductor equipment research analyst from Technavio

Since there is barely any product differentiation, key vendors compete to gain a higher market share. A major factor that Technavio has considered is the goodwill that exists between vendors and customers. Since the equipment is highly expensive, goodwill between vendors and customers plays an important role.

Top five SMT equipment market vendors

FUJI MACHINE

FUJI MACHINE is a reputed name in the SMT equipment market. The company is one of the top vendors of SMT equipment, which includes pick-and-place machines, inspection machines, and several others. The firm operates in the following business segments: robotic solutions, machine tools, and others.

JUKI

JUKI is a prominent electric and electronics manufacturing company that is a major manufacturer of SMT equipment. The firm is a pioneer of the modular automated assembly line providing mix line solutions, which makes it convenient for both high- and low-volume production of PCB solutions.

Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish hi-tech company catering to the electronics industry. The firm is a major player for production equipment for the electronics and display manufacturing industry. The firm is one of the leading vendors in the manufacture of SMT equipment and has the following reportable business segments: assembly solutions business area and pattern generator business area.

Nordson

Nordson is a major vendor of SMT equipment. The firm develops and manufactures a full line of equipment for several functions such as PCB and SMT assembly, 3D and wafer level packaging, semiconductor packaging, case and packaging assembly, LED assembly, and camera module assembly.

Panasonic

Panasonic is a multinational electronics corporation that operates in mainly four business areas: Consumer electronics, Housing, Automotive, and Business to Business (B2B). The firm offers an extensive number of SMT equipment, the sales of which are reported under the automotive and industrial systems segment.

