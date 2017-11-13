Technavio analysts forecast the wall decor market in the USto grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171112005105/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the wall decor market in the US from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the wall decor market in the USfor 2017-2021. The Technavio report focuses on the wall décor market in the US, and covers different product segments as well as distribution channels along with the latest drivers and trends contributing to the growth of the market.

The wall décor market in the US is comprised of several product types such as wall art, sculptures, tapestries, and frames that are priced high due to the artistry involved in their making. Currently, the most preferred wall décor in the market is the wall art, followed by picture frames and wall clocks. The availability of customized and personalized offerings from several vendors form an effective value proposition for the wall décor market in the US.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the wall decor market in the US market:

Transition in customer lifestyles, preferences, and tastes

Growth in real estate industry

Growing online and omni-channel retail

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Transition in customer lifestyles, preferences, and tastes

An increased number of consumers in the US have begun investing in designer wall décors such as wall art, picture frames, and wall clocks. An increase in the average income levels, too, adds to the growth of the wall décor market in the US. Unique, designer wall décor products and customized interior designs are in high demand in the US market.

Narendra Nandaigari, a lead retail goods and services research analyst at Technavio, says, "Wall décor products are gifted during festivities and special occasions. Online platforms play a major role in generating interest for interior design trends among consumers. Several designers and bloggers partner with popular e-retailers, which ensures imparting a high degree of accessibility to the US consumers."

Growth in real estate industry

Globally, the real estate industry has witnessed a significant surge over the past few years, especially in developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, and France. The growth in the real estate industry has fueled the demand for lifestyle products such as wall décor. Additional factors influencing the growth of the wall décor market in the US are smart packaging, the emergence of affordable home furnishing stores, and the advent of environment-friendly repairs.

"The GDP growth in the US market is a key factor that drives construction activities in the US. This has indirectly boosted the demand for home décor. In the US, the housing sector is showing signs of strong recovery post the global slowdown. Low-interest rates on mortgages and convenient credit access have also boosted the growth of the market," adds Narendra

Growing online and omni-channel retail

The advent of online shopping ensures that a major portion of the global population is investing their time in digital shopping. The wall-décor market in the US, too, has benefited from the advent of digital shopping portals. Overhead costs are lower in online stores as compared to brick-and-mortar stores, thus ensuring competitive product prices on digital platforms.

A rise in the prevalence of omnichannel retailing is another key growth driver of the wall-décor market in the US. Omni-channel retailing ensures maximum visibility of a product. Omni-channel retailing uses a mix of distribution channels like mobile stores, retail stores, mobile-app stores, online stores, and telephone sales for enhancing the degree of customer engagement.

Top vendors:

Bed Bath Beyond

Home Depot

IKEA

Lowe's

Target

Walmart

Browse Related Reports:

Global Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket Market 2017-2021

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market in the US 2017-2021

Global Luggage Locks Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171112005105/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com