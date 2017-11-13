

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) said that US$25.3 billion or RMB168.2 billion of gross merchandise volume or GMV was settled through Alipay on November 11, 2017, an increase of 39% compared to 2016. Total mobile GMV settled through Alipay was approximately 90% of total GMV, compared to 82% last year.



'More than US$25 billion of GMV in one day is not just a sales figure. It represents the aspiration for quality consumption of the Chinese consumer, and it reflects how merchants and consumers alike have now fully embraced the integration of online and offline retail,' said Daniel Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group.



The company noted that more than 140,000 brands and merchants participated in the global shopping event. Alipay processed 1.48 billion total payment transactions, up 41% from 2016, and processed 256,000 transactions per second at peak; Alibaba Cloud processed 325,000 orders per second at peak; Cainiao Network processed 812 million total delivery orders; The first delivery arrived 12 minutes and 18 seconds after midnight.



The 11.11 shopping festival began in 2009 with participation from just 27 merchants as an event for merchants and consumers to raise awareness of the value in online shopping. Last year, nearly 100,000 brands and merchants participated in the global shopping event, with consumers spending US$17.8 billion or RMB120.7 billion during the 24-hour period.



