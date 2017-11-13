

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Monday following the mostly weak cues from Wall Street Friday. Exporters are lower despite a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 136.07 points or 0.60 percent to 22,545.35, off a low of 22,474.16 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Canon are declining more than 1 percent each, Sony is lower by 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.5 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.6 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are declining more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices fell on Friday. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 1 percent, while Honda is down 0.3 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is rising almost 15 percent, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is gaining almost 6 percent and Citizen Watch is higher by more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Chiyoda Corp. is losing more than 5 percent, Pioneer Corp. is down almost 5 percent and Toray Industries is lower by more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in October. That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent and was unchanged from the September reading following an upward revision from 0.2 percent.



Export prices were up 1.7 percent on month and 9.7 percent on year in October, the bank said, while import prices added 2.6 percent on month and 15.3 percent on year. In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday as traders continued to digest the details of the Senate Republican version of tax reform legislation, which includes some significant differences from the House version. On the economic front, the University of Michigan noted a bigger than expected pullback in consumer sentiment in November following the 13-year high index reading in the previous month.



While the Nasdaq inched up 0.89 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,750.94, the Dow slipped 39.73 points or 0.2 percent to 23,442.21 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.32 points or 0.1 percent to 2,582.30.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures fell Friday, trimming strong recent gains as data showed the U.S. oil rig count jumped last week. WTI crude declined $0.43 or 0.8 percent to settle at $56.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX