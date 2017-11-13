

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are turning in a mixed performance on Monday following the mostly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday amid worries about the fate of proposed U.S. tax reform. Meanwhile, the British pound fell after the Sunday Times reported that 40 Conservative members of Parliament intend to sign a letter of no-confidence in British Prime Minister Theresa May.



The Australian market is lower following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday and as shares of two of the four local big banks traded ex-dividend. News that another Member of Parliament resigned on Saturday due to issues of dual-citizenship also weighed on the market and the Australian dollar.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 15.60 points or 0.26 percent to 6,013.80, off a low of 6,011.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 14.20 points or 0.23 percent to 6,090.10.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is adding almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing almost 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals is unchanged.



Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is up almost 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is unchanged.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is up 0.2 percent and Santos is adding more than 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is down 0.6 percent despite the decline in crude oil prices.



Among the big banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent. Share of Westpac and ANZ went ex-dividend today.



Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has won a patent case against rival ResMed after a UK court ruled that the patent claim is invalid. However, shares of the medical products maker are losing more than 1 percent, while those of ResMed are adding 0.2 percent.



Nine Entertainment Co. said that ad revenue and market share have performed well in the first half of the year and the company expects full-year earnings to be at the upper end of analysts' estimates. The media company's shares are down 0.3 percent.



MediBank Private affirmed its outlook for fiscal 2018. However, the private health insurer's shares pared initial gains and are down 0.3 percent.



Aurizon Holdings confirmed it is in early talks to acquire the Wiggins Island Coal Export terminal as part of a consortium. The rail freight operator's shares are adding 0.1 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will see September numbers for credit card purchases and balances today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7649, down from US$0.7687 on Friday.



The Japanese market is declining following the mostly weak cues from Wall Street Friday. Exporters are lower despite a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 136.07 points or 0.60 percent to 22,545.35, off a low of 22,474.16 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Canon are declining more than 1 percent each, Sony is lower by 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.5 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.6 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are declining more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices fell on Friday. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 1 percent, while Honda is down 0.3 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is rising almost 15 percent, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is gaining almost 6 percent and Citizen Watch is higher by more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Chiyoda Corp. is losing more than 5 percent, Pioneer Corp. is down almost 5 percent and Toray Industries is lower by more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in October. That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent and was unchanged from the September reading following an upward revision from 0.2 percent.



Export prices were up 1.7 percent on month and 9.7 percent on year in October, the bank said, while import prices added 2.6 percent on month and 15.3 percent on year.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand and Taiwan are also lower. Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are also higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday as traders continued to digest the details of the Senate Republican version of tax reform legislation, which includes some significant differences from the House version. On the economic front, the University of Michigan noted a bigger than expected pullback in consumer sentiment in November following the 13-year high index reading in the previous month.



While the Nasdaq inched up 0.89 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,750.94, the Dow slipped 39.73 points or 0.2 percent to 23,442.21 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.32 points or 0.1 percent to 2,582.30.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures fell Friday, trimming strong recent gains as data showed the U.S. oil rig count jumped last week. WTI crude declined $0.43 or 0.8 percent to settle at $56.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX