NDS announces new HDBaseT-driven integrated operating room networking solution at MEDICA 2017

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --NDS has announced the launch of its new VIMA integrated operating room (OR) networking solution, to be showcased at the MEDICA World Forum for Medicine in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The VIMA networking solution delivers to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) an easy-to-use video management and patient procedure record/capture system, design engineered to enhance control and integration of visualization systems. Utilizing state-of-the-art network technology processing, VIMA is designed to transmit and receive uncompressed video, provide power to other devices, communicate bi-directional serial control, and enable network connectivity all through one Ethernet cable.

Certified for near patient installations, VIMA allows clinical staff to easily manage a multitude of medical imaging sources via a large format 15" or 21" touch-screen interface. Using simple and intuitive touch-screen commands, the user can switch and route imaging to desired monitors, and initiate recording and image capture within the patient record via the DICOM/PACS interface.

In combination with NDS' ScaleOR' video scaling device and the advanced visualization capabilities of the Radiance/sup> Ultra display series, an integrated VIMA solution can be can be quickly installed with a single cable HDBaseT-enabled plug-and-play approach. Any analog or digital signal format is supported by ScaleOR, enabling conversion to true uncompressed 1080p video quality, and routing to one of eight VIMA video outputs.

"Our goal is to provide OEM and distributor partners with integrated OR technologies that bring a new level of simplicity and flexibility to the procedure room with uncompromised quality," said Karim Khadr, President and General Manager of NDS. "Simplifying connectivity and installation complexities, while delivering more visualization data and control performance through a single Ethernet cable is one more example of NDS' commitment to deliver innovation in endoscopy applications."

The new VIMA integrated OR networking solution will be demonstrated at the NDS booth at MEDICA, November 13-16, Hall 10, Stand G14.

About NDS

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, NDS is a global leader in designing and manufacturing endoscopy visualization, video processing, and wireless imaging systems. NDS technology solutions have led the way in re-defining modern operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

At the forefront of innovation in medical imaging technology, NDS delivers HD visualization products that enable the clinical imaging solutions of the future, and drive constant improvements in collaborative medicine. NDS, a Novanta Company, has US-based R&D and manufacturing facilities, and a global presence in more than 35 countries.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give advanced industrial and healthcare OEMs a competitive advantage. We combine deep expertise at the intersection of photonics and motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. We deliver highly engineered laser, vision and precision motion solutions to customers around the world. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta's common shares are quoted on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NOVT."

Contact:

Andy Larg

alarg@ndssi.com

(408) 754-4255

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602223/NDS_VIMA_Monitors.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602222/NDS_Logo.jpg